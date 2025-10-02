Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra’s Four-minute 36-second song, still remembered today, lent his voice

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra bid farewell to the world at the age of 91. In this context, let us know about a song he lent his voice to, which became immortal.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 02, 2025

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra (Image: ANI)

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Song: The demise of Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, a great artist of Indian classical music and a recipient of the Padma Award, has cast a pall of grief across the nation. From the Prime Minister to the youth, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra was considered an idol, making his passing a significant loss. The music fraternity has been plunged into mourning by the news of his death. His daughter, Namrata Mishra, shared the information of her father's demise on social media.

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Sang a Song in This Film

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra sang many bhajans and ghazals in his lifetime, but his contribution to Bollywood will always be remembered. He gave Bollywood a song that people will always cherish. This song is from the film ‘Aarakshan’, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, and Deepika Padukone. Chhannulal Mishra lent his voice to a song in this film, which was greatly appreciated. The song, titled 'Saans Albeli', is 4 minutes and 36 seconds long. It was picturised on Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Even today, listening to this song brings back fond memories of Pandit Chhannulal Mishra.

How He Received His Musical Education

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received his initial musical education from his father. At the tender age of 9, he learned Khayal from Ustad Ghani Ali Saheb and later received further training from Thakur Jaidev Singh. Throughout his career, he sang various genres including Khayal, Thumri, Bhajan, Dadra, Kajri, and Chaiti. He was bestowed with numerous prestigious honours for his singing.

Honoured with Many Awards

  • 2000: Sangeet Natak Akademi Award
  • 2010: Padma Bhushan
  • 2020: Padma Vibhushan

Had Been Ill for a Long Time

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra's health had been deteriorating for some time, but his condition worsened significantly over the past 7 months. Recently, he was admitted to the Sunderlal Hospital at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi for 17 days. He was admitted on September 13 and discharged on September 27. Following his discharge, he went to his daughter Namrata Mishra's residence in Mirzapur, where he breathed his last.

