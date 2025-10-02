Pandit Chhannulal Mishra’s Four-minute 36-second song, still remembered today, lent his voice

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra sang many bhajans and ghazals in his lifetime, but his contribution to Bollywood will always be remembered. He gave Bollywood a song that people will always cherish. This song is from the film ‘Aarakshan’, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, and Deepika Padukone. Chhannulal Mishra lent his voice to a song in this film, which was greatly appreciated. The song, titled 'Saans Albeli', is 4 minutes and 36 seconds long. It was picturised on Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Even today, listening to this song brings back fond memories of Pandit Chhannulal Mishra.