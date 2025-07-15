15 July 2025,

Tuesday

'Pandya Store' Actress Divorces Husband After 22 Years

A well-known actress from the popular television serial 'Pandya Store' has announced her divorce from her husband after 22 years of marriage.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

Pandya Store Actress Pallavi Rao Divorce with husband director suraj rao
Image Source (Patrika)

Pallavi Rao, a well-known television actress who has starred in popular shows like Pandya Store and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has announced her divorce from her husband, director Suraj Rao. The couple, after 22 years of marriage, have mutually decided to separate, seeking a peaceful future. The news has surprised and saddened her fans on social media.

Rao Explains the Reason for Divorce

In an interview with ETimes, Pallavi Rao revealed, “Over the past few years, several disagreements have arisen between my husband and me due to irreconcilable differences, leading to our separation. This is a difficult decision, especially considering our two children – a 21-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son.”

Pallavi Expresses Respect for Her Husband

Pallavi further stated, “Sometimes, a mutual separation and pursuing peaceful lives is the better option. I respect Suraj and always wish him well.” The couple separated two weeks ago and have been living apart since. Pallavi and Suraj were married in 2003.

Pallavi: A Familiar Face on Television

Pallavi Rao has been a prominent figure on Indian television for the past two decades. She has acted in several hit TV serials, including Pandya Store, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and others. While not always in lead roles, she has often played memorable supporting and negative characters, which have been well-received by audiences.

Suraj Rao's Career in Television Direction

Suraj Rao, Pallavi's husband, is a television director who has collaborated with several major production houses and directed numerous TV shows over the years. The couple has not commented on the legal proceedings related to their divorce, and there is no official statement regarding the filing of the divorce papers.

Published on:

15 Jul 2025 12:02 pm

English News / Entertainment / 'Pandya Store' Actress Divorces Husband After 22 Years
