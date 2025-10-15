Veteran Actor Pankaj Dheer Passes Away: Known for Playing Karna in Mahabharat, Dies of Cancer at 68

Pankaj Dheer (Image: Patrika)
Pankaj Dheer Death: Devastating news has emerged from the film industry. Renowned actor Pankaj Dheer has passed away. It is reported that he was battling cancer for a long time, and succumbed to the illness on October 15, breathing his last in Mumbai, leaving this world forever. His demise has caused a stir on social media, with everyone getting emotional about their favourite actor and sharing his photos and dialogues.
Pankaj Dheer was known as a famous star of Hindi cinema. He worked as an actor not only in television but also in films. Everyone is shocked and saddened by the news of his death. No one can believe that Pankaj is no longer among us. His family and friends are also deeply saddened by his departure.
Pankaj Dheer gained recognition for his iconic portrayal of Karna in director B. R. Chopra's television series 'Mahabharat'. His role is considered one of the most memorable characters in Indian television history. Pankaj Dheer worked in many Hindi films and TV serials. He was seen in shows like Chandrakanta, Yug, The Great Maratha, and Bahu Begum. He also appeared in films such as Aashiq Awara, Sadak, Soldier, and Badshah.
Actor Firoz Khan, who played the role of Arjun in the TV show 'Mahabharat', also confirmed Pankaj Dheer's death. Pankaj and Firoz were very good friends in real life. Grieving the loss of his friend, Firoz Khan shared an emotional post on social media, writing, "Goodbye my friend, we will miss you dearly."
Pankaj Dheer's sudden demise is considered a major blow to the industry. A mountain of sorrow has fallen upon his family and friends, and many people are paying tribute to him on social media. Pankaj, a former general secretary of the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), will be cremated today at 4:30 PM near Pawan Hans in Vile Parle, West, Mumbai.
