Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Veteran Actor Pankaj Dheer Passes Away: Known for Playing Karna in Mahabharat, Dies of Cancer at 68

Famous actor Pankaj Dheer has passed away. He bid farewell to the world at the age of 68 due to cancer.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Pankaj Dheer dies at 68

Pankaj Dheer (Image: Patrika)

Pankaj Dheer Death: Devastating news has emerged from the film industry. Renowned actor Pankaj Dheer has passed away. It is reported that he was battling cancer for a long time, and succumbed to the illness on October 15, breathing his last in Mumbai, leaving this world forever. His demise has caused a stir on social media, with everyone getting emotional about their favourite actor and sharing his photos and dialogues.

Famous Actor Pankaj Dheer Passes Away

Pankaj Dheer was known as a famous star of Hindi cinema. He worked as an actor not only in television but also in films. Everyone is shocked and saddened by the news of his death. No one can believe that Pankaj is no longer among us. His family and friends are also deeply saddened by his departure.

‘Karna’ Role Brought Him Recognition

Pankaj Dheer gained recognition for his iconic portrayal of Karna in director B. R. Chopra's television series 'Mahabharat'. His role is considered one of the most memorable characters in Indian television history. Pankaj Dheer worked in many Hindi films and TV serials. He was seen in shows like Chandrakanta, Yug, The Great Maratha, and Bahu Begum. He also appeared in films such as Aashiq Awara, Sadak, Soldier, and Badshah.

Friend Firoz Khan Pays Tribute

Actor Firoz Khan, who played the role of Arjun in the TV show 'Mahabharat', also confirmed Pankaj Dheer's death. Pankaj and Firoz were very good friends in real life. Grieving the loss of his friend, Firoz Khan shared an emotional post on social media, writing, "Goodbye my friend, we will miss you dearly."

When Will Pankaj Dheer's Funeral Take Place?

Pankaj Dheer's sudden demise is considered a major blow to the industry. A mountain of sorrow has fallen upon his family and friends, and many people are paying tribute to him on social media. Pankaj, a former general secretary of the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), will be cremated today at 4:30 PM near Pawan Hans in Vile Parle, West, Mumbai.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 02:44 pm

English News / Entertainment / Veteran Actor Pankaj Dheer Passes Away: Known for Playing Karna in Mahabharat, Dies of Cancer at 68

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Fake or Fact: ‘Rise And Fall’ Winner Revealed in a Tweet

Rise And Fall season 1 Winner aarush bhola
OTT News

BB 19: Malti Chahar reprimands contestant over outfit

कपड़े पहनकर मुझसे बात करो...मालती चाहर ने इस कंटेस्टेंट को लगाई फटकार
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Apologises Amidst KBC Controversy

Amitabh Bachchan got emotional
Bollywood

Grammy-winning singer D'Angelo dies of cancer; family posts emotional tribute.

D'Angelo Dies at 51
Hollywood News

Vivek Answers Key Questions on Success, Money and Power of Knowledge

Vivek Oberoi photos
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.