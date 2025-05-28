Pankaj Tripathi Initially Rejected Criminal Justice

Yes, Pankaj Tripathi recently revealed in an interview that when he was offered the role and told it was an adaptation of a British show, he said, “Let it be!” But what then transpired that led him to take on this role and make it memorable? Let’s find out.

Initial Refusal When Shridhar Raghavan, who wrote the show's first season, approached the actor with the role, Pankaj, after hearing the script, said, "This is amazing." However, when he was informed that it was an adaptation of a British show, he backed out.

The Making of Madhav Mishra But when he was explained that it had been adapted to suit the Indian judicial system, he agreed. Pankaj also mentioned that he didn’t watch the British show because if he had, his experience would have been coloured, and he didn’t want that.

Pankaj Tripathi shared that only two seasons of the British show had aired, but in India, they are releasing the fourth season of Criminal Justice. He also recounted a related anecdote. Pankaj said he was watching the trailer of the series in London a few days ago.

He then learned that the cab driver had also seen the British show and that only two seasons had been released. When Pankaj told him that he was playing the lead role in the Indian version and that its fourth season was about to be released, the driver was somewhat disappointed. He wondered why there weren’t more seasons of the British version.