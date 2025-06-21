scriptPankaj Tripathi Praises Irrfan Khan and KK | Latest News | Patrika News
Pankaj Tripathi Praises Irrfan Khan and KK

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, while discussing his film ‘Metro… In Dino’, praised Irrfan Khan and KK, remembering them fondly.

Jun 21, 2025 / 02:22 pm

Patrika Desk

Pankaj Tripathi: इरफान खान और केके की याद में पंकज त्रिपाठी ने कहा- 'इनके जैसे कलाकार दोबारा नहीं आते'

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi: Pankaj Tripathi is preparing for the release of his upcoming film ‘Metro… In Dino’. He recently remembered the late renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) and Irrfan Khan. KK sang beautiful songs like ‘Alvida’ and ‘O Meri Jaan’ for the 2007 film ‘Life in a Metro’. Speaking about ‘Life in a Metro’, Pankaj Tripathi said, “I have seen some parts of Irrfan sir’s performance. I have seen his songs and one or two scenes. I don’t remember the entire film properly, but its songs are very good.”

Pankaj Tripathi said, ‘Artists like them don’t come again’

Talking about the music, Pankaj Tripathi said, ‘The songs were very good, fantastic. I have seen and heard all his songs.’ When asked if he misses KK and his voice, Pankaj Tripathi said – ‘Who wouldn’t miss him? He was a brilliant artist and singer. We all miss his voice and presence. When an artist leaves us, we miss him. I miss him too.’ On 31 May 2022, KK performed at a concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. While returning to his hotel from the concert, he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. He was taken to the hospital and later declared dead by doctors.

Anurag Basu is Pankaj Tripathi’s favourite director

Earlier, Pankaj Tripathi had named Anurag Basu as his favourite director and expressed his desire to work with him again. Pankaj Tripathi further said – I like to work in my own way, so I don’t prepare much. The character and the story structure are decided beforehand, but how to do the scene, we decide that on the set itself.

