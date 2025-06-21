Pankaj Tripathi Praises Irrfan Khan and KK

Pankaj Tripathi said, ‘Artists like them don’t come again’ Talking about the music, Pankaj Tripathi said, ‘The songs were very good, fantastic. I have seen and heard all his songs.’ When asked if he misses KK and his voice, Pankaj Tripathi said – ‘Who wouldn’t miss him? He was a brilliant artist and singer. We all miss his voice and presence. When an artist leaves us, we miss him. I miss him too.’ On 31 May 2022, KK performed at a concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. While returning to his hotel from the concert, he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. He was taken to the hospital and later declared dead by doctors.

Anurag Basu is Pankaj Tripathi’s favourite director Earlier, Pankaj Tripathi had named Anurag Basu as his favourite director and expressed his desire to work with him again. Pankaj Tripathi further said – I like to work in my own way, so I don’t prepare much. The character and the story structure are decided beforehand, but how to do the scene, we decide that on the set itself.