scriptParesh Rawal Returns Akshay Kumar's Money After Quitting 'Hera Pheri 3' | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Paresh Rawal Returns Akshay Kumar's Money After Quitting 'Hera Pheri 3'

Paresh Rawal recently announced his exit from ‘Hera Pheri 3,’ leading Akshay Kumar’s production company to file a ₹25 crore lawsuit against him.

May 24, 2025 / 11:35 am

Patrika Desk

Paresh Rawal Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal Hera Pheri 3: A major update has emerged regarding ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Paresh Rawal has returned the advance payment, including interest, to Akshay Kumar’s production company, ‘Cape of Good Films’. The company had filed a ₹25 crore lawsuit against Rawal for leaving the film, claiming significant losses due to his sudden withdrawal.

The ‘Babu bhaiyaa’ Payment: Understanding the Issue

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rawal’s total fee for the project was set at ₹15 crore. He has reportedly returned the amount already received.

The report states that Rawal had received ₹11 lakh for promotional shoots and other work. However, following his exit from the film, Akshay Kumar’s team demanded the return of this sum, along with interest. News now suggests that Rawal has repaid the entire amount with 15% interest.

Reason for Leaving the Film

It is understood that Rawal objected to a clause in his contract stipulating that his full fee (approximately ₹15 crore) would only be paid one month after the film’s release. With the film’s release tentatively scheduled for 2026 or 2027, this clause implied a lengthy delay in payment, which Rawal found unacceptable.
Currently, there is no official statement from the actor or his team regarding this matter. However, the dispute has halted filming, leaving the project in limbo.

News / Entertainment / Paresh Rawal Returns Akshay Kumar's Money After Quitting 'Hera Pheri 3'

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Covid cases in India: New infections in Delhi, Haryana, advisory issued

National News

Covid cases in India: New infections in Delhi, Haryana, advisory issued

in 2 hours

Three Killed, 15 Injured as Nagpur-Bhilwara Bus Overturns in Rajasthan

Rajsamand

Three Killed, 15 Injured as Nagpur-Bhilwara Bus Overturns in Rajasthan

in 5 hours

Heavy Winds and Rain Warning for 47 MP Districts in Next 24 Hours

Bhopal

Heavy Winds and Rain Warning for 47 MP Districts in Next 24 Hours

in 3 hours

Ishan Kishan Achieves Decade-Long IPL Milestone in RCB Match

Cricket News

Ishan Kishan Achieves Decade-Long IPL Milestone in RCB Match

in 3 hours

Latest Entertainment

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Opens Strong, Outperforming Shahid Kapoor and John Abraham Films

Bollywood

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Opens Strong, Outperforming Shahid Kapoor and John Abraham Films

in 4 hours

Kiara Advani's War 2 Look: Real or CGI? Social Media Debate Erupts

Entertainment

Kiara Advani's War 2 Look: Real or CGI? Social Media Debate Erupts

2 days ago

Suspect Intrudes Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment; Police Investigating

Entertainment

Suspect Intrudes Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment; Police Investigating

2 days ago

Dipika Kakar Hospitalised: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers for Wife's Health

Entertainment

Dipika Kakar Hospitalised: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers for Wife's Health

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.