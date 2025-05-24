Paresh Rawal Returns Akshay Kumar's Money After Quitting 'Hera Pheri 3'

The ‘Babu bhaiyaa’ Payment: Understanding the Issue According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rawal’s total fee for the project was set at ₹15 crore. He has reportedly returned the amount already received. The report states that Rawal had received ₹11 lakh for promotional shoots and other work. However, following his exit from the film, Akshay Kumar’s team demanded the return of this sum, along with interest. News now suggests that Rawal has repaid the entire amount with 15% interest.

Reason for Leaving the Film It is understood that Rawal objected to a clause in his contract stipulating that his full fee (approximately ₹15 crore) would only be paid one month after the film’s release. With the film’s release tentatively scheduled for 2026 or 2027, this clause implied a lengthy delay in payment, which Rawal found unacceptable.

Currently, there is no official statement from the actor or his team regarding this matter. However, the dispute has halted filming, leaving the project in limbo.