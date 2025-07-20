Parineeti Chopra's Mother-in-Law's Illness Cancels Kapil Sharma Show Shoot

Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking news has emerged from the set of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 3’. The show was shooting with Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra when filming had to be abruptly stopped. This was because actress Parineeti Chopra's mother-in-law suddenly fell ill and had to be rushed to the hospital. The show's shooting had to be cancelled as a result.
This news was reported by paparazzi Viral Bhayani's page. The post stated that ‘during the shooting of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’, Parineeti Chopra's mother-in-law fell ill, leading to the cancellation of the shoot.’ The production team is expected to schedule a new shoot date with Parineeti and Raghav Chadha soon. Currently, there is no official information available regarding the health of Raghav Chadha's mother.
Meanwhile, regarding Kapil Sharma's show, the comedian was recently in the headlines due to a shooting incident outside his Canada café. However, following this incident, the show is once again in the news. In addition to Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu are also appearing in Season 3.