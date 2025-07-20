20 July 2025,

Sunday

Parineeti Chopra's Mother-in-Law's Illness Cancels Kapil Sharma Show Shoot

Parineeti Chopra's mother-in-law's health suddenly deteriorated. Read the full story.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

Parineeti Chopra's mother in law health (Image Source: Patrika Official)

Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking news has emerged from the set of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 3’. The show was shooting with Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra when filming had to be abruptly stopped. This was because actress Parineeti Chopra's mother-in-law suddenly fell ill and had to be rushed to the hospital. The show's shooting had to be cancelled as a result.

Parineeti Chopra's Mother-in-Law Falls Ill on the Sets of Kapil Sharma Show

This news was reported by paparazzi Viral Bhayani's page. The post stated that ‘during the shooting of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’, Parineeti Chopra's mother-in-law fell ill, leading to the cancellation of the shoot.’ The production team is expected to schedule a new shoot date with Parineeti and Raghav Chadha soon. Currently, there is no official information available regarding the health of Raghav Chadha's mother.

Kapil Sharma's Shoot Cancelled

Meanwhile, regarding Kapil Sharma's show, the comedian was recently in the headlines due to a shooting incident outside his Canada café. However, following this incident, the show is once again in the news. In addition to Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu are also appearing in Season 3.

Published on:

20 Jul 2025 12:12 pm

English News / Entertainment / Parineeti Chopra's Mother-in-Law's Illness Cancels Kapil Sharma Show Shoot
