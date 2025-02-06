Pat Ugwu Dies at 35: Film Industry Mourns

Actress Pat Ugwu was a rising star in the Nigerian film industry. At the age of 35, she left this world. News of her death was shared through a social media post by a friend.

Pat Ugwu’s Demise Her friend and actor Emeka Okoye, in an Instagram post, wrote: “Rest in peace, sister. Pat Ugwu… will we never work together again? Why did you leave like this? May God grant your soul a place at his feet.”

It is noteworthy that the cause of Pat Ugwu's death is unknown. However, this news has shocked her family, friends, and fans alike. Many stars are expressing their grief on social media and posting tributes.