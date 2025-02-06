scriptPat Ugwu Dies at 35: Film Industry Mourns | Latest News | Patrika News
Pat Ugwu Dies at 35: Film Industry Mourns

Famous actress Pat Ugwu has passed away, leaving people shocked and praying for her soul.

MumbaiFeb 06, 2025 / 02:51 pm

Patrika Desk

Pat Ugwu Death Nollywood actress passed away at 35 reveals friends
Pat Ugwu Death: Sad news has emerged from the film industry this morning. Famous actress Pat Ugwu has passed away. Her sudden demise has shocked everyone, and people are praying for the peace of her soul. Fans are paying their tributes on social media with tearful condolences.
Actress Pat Ugwu was a rising star in the Nigerian film industry. At the age of 35, she left this world. News of her death was shared through a social media post by a friend.

Pat Ugwu’s Demise

Her friend and actor Emeka Okoye, in an Instagram post, wrote: “Rest in peace, sister. Pat Ugwu… will we never work together again? Why did you leave like this? May God grant your soul a place at his feet.”
It is noteworthy that the cause of Pat Ugwu’s death is unknown. However, this news has shocked her family, friends, and fans alike. Many stars are expressing their grief on social media and posting tributes.

Father’s Death Three Years Ago

For your information, her father passed away three years ago. Pat was quite saddened by the loss of her father Averistus Ugwu, and often wrote about it on social media. Three years after her father’s passing, she too has bid farewell to this world. Her funeral will be held today.

