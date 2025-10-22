Pavitra Punia Engaged Secretly After Breakup, To Marry 'Mystery Man' Soon

Pavitra Punia (Image: X)
Pavitra Punia Engaged: Popular TV actress Pavitra Punia, who often remains in the headlines more for her personal life than her professional one, has recently shared some photos where her boyfriend proposed to her.
Yes, Pavitra Punia, who was dating a certain person, is now going to be his life partner. After her breakup with Eijaz Khan, Pavitra has finally found new love again. It is to be noted that Pavitra Punia's boyfriend proposed to her in a very romantic style by the sea.
In the shared photos, Pavitra is seen hugging her boyfriend tightly. Along with this, in another picture, Pavitra Punia is seen in a cozy moment with her boyfriend. Not only this, Pavitra is also flaunting her big engagement diamond ring. In an interview, Pavitra Punia had spoken about her boyfriend, saying that he is a businessman from the USA, not an actor. He is a good person and very kind-hearted. We have been dating for some time and are in a healthy relationship.
In fact, the pictures of Pavitra Punia's proposal are going viral on social media. Both TV celebs and fans are congratulating her. On this special occasion, Pavitra wore a body-fitted red dress, in which she looks very beautiful. In one picture, Pavitra Punia is seen with her boyfriend proposing to her on his knees. This was the biggest day of Pavitra's life.
However, Pavitra has not yet revealed her boyfriend's face or name. We would like to remind you that during 'Bigg Boss 14', Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan had come close to each other. After dating for a long time, Eijaz had also proposed to Pavitra, however, both had a breakup, the reason for which was stated to be religion.
