Entertainment

Pawan Kalyan Hospitalised: South Superstar's Health Worsens, Admitted to Hospital Urgently

South Indian superstar Pawan Kalyan has been admitted to the hospital. Following this news, his fans are inquiring about his well-being on social media.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

Pawan Pawan Kalyan Hospitalized
Pawan Kalyan (Image: Patrika)

Big news is coming in about South superstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The actor's health has suddenly deteriorated. He has been taken to Hyderabad for treatment, causing great concern among his fans. Everyone is praying for their favourite actor's recovery. As soon as this news broke, social media erupted with comments.

N. Chandrababu Naidu Posts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu himself shared a post on social media, providing information about Pawan Kalyan's health. He wrote, "Wishing Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu, a full and speedy recovery. May he return in good health to continue serving the people of Andhra Pradesh, and to enjoy the well-earned success of 'OG', which is receiving widespread appreciation."

Why Did Pawan Kalyan's Health Deteriorate?

The post further stated that the actor's fever has not subsided, and he has been suffering from a persistent cough, which is why he was rushed to the hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment in Hyderabad as per the doctors' advice.

Fans Are Praying

As soon as this news surfaced, Pawan Kalyan's fans took to social media to pray for his speedy recovery. Everyone is wishing for him to get well soon so that he can return to his work as soon as possible.

It is noteworthy that Pawan Kalyan is currently in the limelight for his film 'They Call Him OG'. The film was released on September 25 and is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has won the hearts of the audience, and people are praising it extensively. Fans were eagerly awaiting this film, which has now ended, but now everyone is concerned about Pawan Kalyan's health.

