Pawan Kalyan's 'OG': Big Surprise Before Release

Pawan Kalyan OG Movie Update: Social media is abuzz with news about Pawan Kalyan's highly anticipated film, ‘They Call Him OG’. Rumours suggest a major star may make a cameo appearance. Directed by Sujeeth, the film is slated for release on 25 September 2025.
Speculation also abounds that Pawan Kalyan's son, Akira Nandan, might play a young Pawan Kalyan, or that Sai Dharam Tej or Varun Tej could appear in other roles. However, nothing is confirmed yet, and the producers may prefer audiences to discover this in theatres.
Music composer Thaman S recently provided a major update on X. He announced that the ‘OG’ song, ‘Suvvi Suvvi’, will be released on 27 August 2025 at 10:08 AM.
The poster shows Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan looking very happy together, which is proving very popular with fans.
‘They Call Him OG’ is a pan-Indian period gangster drama film. Priyanka Mohan plays Pawan Kalyan's love interest. The film also features Imran Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Shriya Reddy, and Arjun Das in pivotal roles.
The film is produced by Kalyan Dasari and DVV Danayya. Thaman is composing the music. It is expected to be released in multiple languages.
Pawan Kalyan was last seen in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, which received a mixed response from fans. It remains to be seen what impact his upcoming film will have.