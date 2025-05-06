Pawandeep Rajan Suffers Multiple Fractures in Accident

Pawandeep Rajan’s Father Provides Health Update According to Hindustan Times, Pawandeep Rajan’s condition is stable and he is conscious. He is receiving treatment at Fortis Hospital in Noida under the care of an orthopaedic team. According to reports Pawandeep’s father, Suresh Rajan spoke to Local 18, providing an update on his son’s condition. He stated, “Pawandeep is out of danger, but he has fractures in both legs and his right arm. His driver and friend, who were also in the car, sustained serious injuries.”

Suresh Rajan Details the Accident Suresh Rajan further explained, “Pawandeep’s car was being driven by his driver, who suddenly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the car to collide with a truck on the roadside. The impact was so severe that the car’s bonnet was badly damaged.” The singer’s father also mentioned that Pawandeep had gone to leave his mother in Champawat three days prior and had a show scheduled in Ahmedabad today.