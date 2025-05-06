scriptPawandeep Rajan Suffers Multiple Fractures in Accident | Latest News | Patrika News
Pawandeep Rajan Suffers Multiple Fractures in Accident

Pawandeep Rajan’s father has provided an update on the singer’s condition following a serious accident. Meanwhile, the singer’s fans are praying for his recovery.

May 06, 2025 / 11:14 am

Patrika Desk

Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan

Pawandeep with his father

Pawandeep Rajan Health Update: Indian Idol 12 winner, Pawandeep Rajan had a terrible car accident on Sunday. The singer was travelling with his driver and a friend when the accident occurred on National Highway 9 in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, while returning from his hometown in Uttarakhand to Delhi. At approximately 3:40 AM, the driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the car to rear-end a stationary tractor. All occupants were immediately hospitalised, with Pawandeep subsequently transferred to a hospital in Noida.

Pawandeep Rajan’s Father Provides Health Update

According to Hindustan Times, Pawandeep Rajan’s condition is stable and he is conscious. He is receiving treatment at Fortis Hospital in Noida under the care of an orthopaedic team. According to reports Pawandeep’s father, Suresh Rajan spoke to Local 18, providing an update on his son’s condition. He stated, “Pawandeep is out of danger, but he has fractures in both legs and his right arm. His driver and friend, who were also in the car, sustained serious injuries.”

Suresh Rajan Details the Accident

Suresh Rajan further explained, “Pawandeep’s car was being driven by his driver, who suddenly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the car to collide with a truck on the roadside. The impact was so severe that the car’s bonnet was badly damaged.” The singer’s father also mentioned that Pawandeep had gone to leave his mother in Champawat three days prior and had a show scheduled in Ahmedabad today.

