Entertainment

Pawandeep Rajan to Undergo Further Surgery Following Accident

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan was involved in a car accident on 5th May. His latest health update is now available.

May 07, 2025 / 05:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Famous singer Pawandeep Rajan was critically injured in a road accident at Amroha National Highway 9 Uttar Pradesh, on the morning of 5 May. He was travelling to Delhi when his car collided with a truck. Two other people in the car were also injured.

Serious Injuries to Legs, Shoulder, and Head

Following the accident, Pawandeep was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a larger hospital in Delhi NCR for better treatment. Doctors reported multiple fractures, particularly in his legs, shoulder, and head. His team stated: “The operation began at 7 pm and lasted approximately 6 hours. He is currently under observation in the medical ICU.”

Pawandeep’s Team Provides Health Update

A statement released by Pawandeep’s team said: “It is only due to the prayers of his family, friends, and fans worldwide that Pawandeep is now stable. He will undergo another operation in 3-4 days.”

Fans Pray for Pawandeep

Pawandeep’s team and family have appealed to all fans to pray for his speedy recovery. Since the news broke on social media, fans have been expressing their wishes for his swift recovery.

How the Accident Happened

Reports suggest the accident occurred near Amroha around 2 am. The driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, lost control, and collided with a truck. Police have launched an investigation into the accident and seized both vehicles.

What Happened After the Accident

Reports indicate that while being taken to the hospital, Pawandeep’s first request was to call his parents. A person accompanying him immediately contacted his family to inform them about the accident.

