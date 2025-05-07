Pawandeep Rajan to Undergo Further Surgery Following Accident

Serious Injuries to Legs, Shoulder, and Head Pawandeep Rajan Following the accident, Pawandeep was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a larger hospital in Delhi NCR for better treatment. Doctors reported multiple fractures, particularly in his legs, shoulder, and head. His team stated: “The operation began at 7 pm and lasted approximately 6 hours. He is currently under observation in the medical ICU.” Following the accident, Pawandeep was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a larger hospital in Delhi NCR for better treatment. Doctors reported multiple fractures, particularly in his legs, shoulder, and head. His team stated: “The operation began at 7 pm and lasted approximately 6 hours. He is currently under observation in the medical ICU.”

Pawandeep’s Team Provides Health Update A statement released by Pawandeep’s team said: “It is only due to the prayers of his family, friends, and fans worldwide that Pawandeep is now stable. He will undergo another operation in 3-4 days.”

Fans Pray for Pawandeep Pawandeep’s team and family have appealed to all fans to pray for his speedy recovery. Since the news broke on social media, fans have been expressing their wishes for his swift recovery.

How the Accident Happened Reports suggest the accident occurred near Amroha around 2 am. The driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, lost control, and collided with a truck. Police have launched an investigation into the accident and seized both vehicles.