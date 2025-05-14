scriptPawandeep Rajan’s Health Update: Singer Unable to Walk for Six Weeks | Pawandeep Rajan&#39;s: Singer Unable to Walk for Six Weeks | Latest News | Patrika News
Pawandeep Rajan’s Health Update: Singer Unable to Walk for Six Weeks

A video of Pawandeep Rajan is going viral following a reported accident.

May 14, 2025 / 10:45 am

Patrika Desk

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan new video

Pawandeep Rajan

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Video: Pawandeep Rajan, winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’, had a serious accident late on the night of 5th May. He sustained severe injuries to his hands and legs. Photos and videos of him following the accident went viral on social media. A new video of Pawandeep Rajan has emerged from the hospital, clearly showing his condition. His right arm still appears to be injured.

Pawandeep Rajan’s Hospital Video Goes Viral

In the video shared on Instagram, Pawandeep is seen sitting on a hospital bed with a male nurse standing beside him. His one hand is bandaged, and the other has a supportive hand brace. Pawandeep is singing Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song, ‘Mera Saaya Saath Hoga’ for his fans. This video from the hospital is going viral, bringing joy to his followers.

Pawandeep Rajan Will Be Unable to Walk for Six Weeks

Sources close to Pawandeep Rajan have reported that he was shifted from the ICU to a regular room three days ago. While initially unable to get up, he is now recovering quickly. He is undergoing physiotherapy but will be unable to walk for the next six weeks. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the next seven to eight days.
Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Video

Pawandeep Rajan’s Accident on May 5th

Pawandeep Rajan’s accident occurred last Monday, May 5th, while travelling from Uttarakhand to Noida. His car collided with a truck on the highway in Gajraula, Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh. His driver, Rahul Singh, and a friend, Ajay Mehra, were also injured in the accident. All three were admitted to the hospital by the police, after which Pawandeep Rajan was transferred to Fortis Hospital in Noida.

