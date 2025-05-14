Pawandeep Rajan’s Health Update: Singer Unable to Walk for Six Weeks

Pawandeep Rajan’s Hospital Video Goes Viral In the video shared on Instagram, Pawandeep is seen sitting on a hospital bed with a male nurse standing beside him. His one hand is bandaged, and the other has a supportive hand brace. Pawandeep is singing Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song, ‘Mera Saaya Saath Hoga’ for his fans. This video from the hospital is going viral, bringing joy to his followers.

Pawandeep Rajan Will Be Unable to Walk for Six Weeks Sources close to Pawandeep Rajan have reported that he was shifted from the ICU to a regular room three days ago. While initially unable to get up, he is now recovering quickly. He is undergoing physiotherapy but will be unable to walk for the next six weeks. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the next seven to eight days. Sources close to Pawandeep Rajan have reported that he was shifted from the ICU to a regular room three days ago. While initially unable to get up, he is now recovering quickly. He is undergoing physiotherapy but will be unable to walk for the next six weeks. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the next seven to eight days.