Popular TV Serial Kumkum Bhagya to End its 11-Year Run

Kumkum Bhagya Off Air: The television show Kumkum Bhagya, which has entertained audiences for years, may soon be taken off air. Zee TV's show is expected to end soon. The reason for the show's closure is also emerging. It is being said that the show is expected to end because its TRP (Television Rating Point) has fallen. Let's find out when and at what point Kumkum Bhagya might bid farewell to its viewers.