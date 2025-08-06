6 August 2025,

Wednesday

Entertainment

Popular TV Serial Kumkum Bhagya to End its 11-Year Run

A popular TV show, much loved by its viewers, is expected to end its run after 11 years. Let's find out when and on which day the final episode will air…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

Kumkum bhagya to go off air
Kumkum bhagya (Image: Patrika)

Kumkum Bhagya Off Air: The television show Kumkum Bhagya, which has entertained audiences for years, may soon be taken off air. Zee TV's show is expected to end soon. The reason for the show's closure is also emerging. It is being said that the show is expected to end because its TRP (Television Rating Point) has fallen. Let's find out when and at what point Kumkum Bhagya might bid farewell to its viewers.

Kumkum Bhagya Show to Go Off Air Soon

Ekta Kapoor is called the TV Queen. Most of the shows she produces become super hits. Kumkum Bhagya is one of them. Kumkum Bhagya started airing on Zee TV in 2014 and has entertained viewers for almost 11 years, until 2025. Initially, Kumkum Bhagya not only became a favourite show of the viewers but also competed with big shows in terms of TRP. However, for some time now, the TRP of Kumkum Bhagya has been steadily declining.

Final Episode to Air on This Date

According to media reports, Kumkum Bhagya is about to end. The date of the show's final episode has also been revealed. It is being said that the final episode of Kumkum Bhagya will air on September 7th. After this, the show will bid farewell to its viewers forever.

Wedding to be Shown in the Final Episode

News related to the Kumkum Bhagya serial is also coming out that the channel gave Ekta Kapoor two options: either to end the show or shift it to the 7 pm slot. However, Ekta Kapoor has decided to end it because the show's TRP is not good. As for the ending of the story, the show will have a happy ending with the wedding of Prachi and Ranbir.

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 10:38 am

English News / Entertainment / Popular TV Serial Kumkum Bhagya to End its 11-Year Run
