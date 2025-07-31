Power Star Actor Dr. S. Srinivasan Arrested in ₹5 Crore Fraud Case

It is noteworthy that the EOW of Delhi Police registered a case against Dr. S. Srinivasan following a complaint and arrested him in 2013. He was later released on bail on the condition of paying ₹10 crore. Dr. S. Srinivasan paid only ₹3.5 lakh and absconded. He was arrested again in 2017, granted bail, and disappeared again. Since then, the accused had been sought. Investigations revealed that the accused was hiding in Chennai, and he was arrested from Golden Treasure Apartments in Chennai.