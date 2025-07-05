5 July 2025,

Saturday

Prabhas extends financial aid to ailing comedian Fish Venkat

Actor Prabhas has extended a helping hand to comedian Fish Venkat who is reportedly in a critical condition, donating ₹50 lakh.

Jul 05, 2025

फेमस कॉमेडियन को पड़ी किडनी की जरुरत, प्रभास ने मदद के लिए बढ़ाया हाथ
Tollywood's renowned actor Prabhas has shown support to comedian Fish Venkat, who is currently in a critical condition, and has assured his family of financial assistance. Venkat is currently admitted to the ICU and urgently requires a kidney transplant.

Venkat's daughter, Shreevanti, revealed in an interview that Prabhas' team contacted them offering help. She stated that the surgery requires approximately ₹50 lakh, and that “Daddy’s condition is very critical. He is in the ICU, and the doctors have recommended a kidney transplant. So Prabhas’ team assured us and said, ‘Let us know when the transplant happens, so I can cover the expenses.’ ”

Prabhas Extends Helping Hand

Shreevanti further added that the financial assistance has provided some relief to the family. However, the biggest challenge remains finding a kidney donor, as no family member is a match, and they haven't found an external donor yet. Becoming emotional, Shreevanti appealed for help from several Tollywood stars. “Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, or Jr NTR, but today when he needs them, nobody is coming forward. I request everyone to please help my father.”

Fish Venkat is a famous Tollywood comedian and actor, known for his unique Telangana dialect and impeccable comic timing. He has worked in several hit films. As Venkat battles the toughest fight of his life, the support of his fans and fellow artists could be a beacon of hope for his family.

05 Jul 2025 02:27 pm

