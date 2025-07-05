Prabhas extends financial aid to ailing comedian Fish Venkat

Shreevanti further added that the financial assistance has provided some relief to the family. However, the biggest challenge remains finding a kidney donor, as no family member is a match, and they haven't found an external donor yet. Becoming emotional, Shreevanti appealed for help from several Tollywood stars. “Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, or Jr NTR, but today when he needs them, nobody is coming forward. I request everyone to please help my father.”