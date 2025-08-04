Pratik Gandhi's New Spy Thriller Series Trailer Released on OTT

Pratik Gandhi: Actor Pratik Gandhi, who rose to prominence with Hansal Mehta's show 'Scam', is all set to captivate audiences once again. This time, he will be seen defending the nation in Netflix's spy-thriller series 'Saree Jahan Se Accha'. The trailer for this series has already been released, piquing viewers' curiosity. The 2-minute 36-second trailer promises a powerful narrative, showcasing the tension between India and Pakistan and how an Indian spy thwarts Pakistan's nefarious plans.
The series depicts the thwarting of Pakistan's plans, highlighting the potential for a third world war if Pakistan succeeded. RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) infiltrates Pakistan to foil their schemes. The trailer features several actors known for their strong performances.
The series is set against the turbulent backdrop of the 1970s, narrating a story of espionage, sacrifice, and national duty. Pratik Gandhi plays the role of intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar. Other prominent actors in the series include Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.