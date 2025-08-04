Pratik Gandhi's New Spy Thriller Series Trailer Released on OTT

Pratik Gandhi: Actor Pratik Gandhi, who rose to prominence with Hansal Mehta's show 'Scam', is all set to captivate audiences once again. This time, he will be seen defending the nation in Netflix's spy-thriller series 'Saree Jahan Se Accha'. The trailer for this series has already been released, piquing viewers' curiosity. The 2-minute 36-second trailer promises a powerful narrative, showcasing the tension between India and Pakistan and how an Indian spy thwarts Pakistan's nefarious plans.