IMD Alert: Mercury drops to minus 7°C in this part of Rajasthan, cold to intensify in these states

Image used for representation. (Photo: Patrika)
IMD Cold Waves Updates Mount Abu, Rajasthan's only hill station, has experienced a sharp drop in temperature over the past few days, leading to severe cold conditions.
Frost has formed on the grasslands, and layers of ice have appeared on water bodies. This is also affecting several states in North India.
Usually, the cold subsides after Basant Panchami, but Mount Abu has witnessed the opposite trend for the last three days.
Following a cold wave on Friday, Saturday morning, January 24, was the coldest and most bone-chilling day of this winter season.
According to reports, the minimum temperature in Mount Abu dropped to minus 7 degrees Celsius today, the lowest of this winter. The severity of the cold is evident throughout the area, with thick layers of ice forming on ponds and small water bodies, resembling the sheets of ice seen inside a deep freezer.
In many areas, the surface of the water has completely frozen overnight. Visuals from the region show a frost-covered landscape and people braving the intense cold.
IMD Updates show a thick layer of frozen dew on the grasslands in the rural areas of Mount Abu. Nearby ponds were covered with solid sheets of ice, indicating how low the temperature had dropped during the night and early morning hours.
The cold persisted throughout the day, with strong winds exacerbating the discomfort. Even after 9 AM, locals were seen warming themselves by bonfires along the roadsides, as the sun offered little respite.
Weather Update The cold spell continued into the evening and night, making it one of the harshest winters in recent years. Tourists visiting Mount Abu expressed surprise at experiencing such intense cold after Basant Panchami. Many remarked that the weather here was completely different from that in their hometowns.
Despite wearing heavy warm clothing, many tourists were seen with their hands in their pockets, rubbing their palms to stay warm, and consuming hot tea and snacks to escape the chill.
