24 January 2026,

Saturday

Tennis News

Australian Open 2026: Chaos as extreme heat halts outdoor matches

The effects of the heat were clearly visible in the match of the current men's champion, Jannik Sinner. During the match played at Rod Laver Arena, Sinner appeared to be suffering from cramps and movement issues. As the heat stress index reached its maximum level, his match was paused for eight minutes, allowing him time to cool down before play resumed under the closed roof.

1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 24, 2026

Australian open

Australian Open outdoor matches halted due to extreme heat (Photo: Australian Open)

Australian Open 2026: The Australian Open is being affected by extreme heat. Matches scheduled on outdoor courts were temporarily suspended on Saturday after temperatures reached 36 degrees Celsius, and the roofs of the main show courts were closed. Organisers clarified that the safety of players and spectators is the top priority.

Strict Policy Implemented to Combat Heat

A strict policy is in place at the Australian Open to deal with extreme heat, which evaluates four key factors: air temperature, radiant heat, wind speed, and humidity. Play is suspended when all these factors combine to reach Condition Level 5. This situation led to the postponement of several matches on Saturday. Spectators were also advised to stay hydrated, wear hats, and use the misting fans installed in the stadium.

Heat's Impact Clearly Visible in Jannik Sinner's Match

The impact of the heat was clearly visible in the match of the defending men's champion, Jannik Sinner. During the match played at Rod Laver Arena, Sinner appeared to suffer from cramps and had difficulty with his movement. His match was stopped for eight minutes as the heat stress index reached its maximum level, giving him time to cool down before play resumed under the closed roof.

Match Resumed After Roof Closure

The match between Valentin Vacherot and Ben Shelton at Margaret Court Arena resumed after the roof was closed. The tournament referee announced that no outdoor matches would be played until 5:30 PM local time. Organisers also decided to schedule some matches earlier, anticipating extreme heat.

In the women's category, defending champion Madison Keys performed brilliantly despite the difficult weather and defeated Karolína Plíšková. Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova also won their respective matches in the hot conditions. These players mentioned that their experience training in hot weather proved very useful in such circumstances.

