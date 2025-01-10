Sports world shaken by legendary player’s claim: I was given poison in Australia

Djokovic was found guilty of violating Australia’s COVID-19 regulations before the 2022 Australian Open, resulting in his visa being cancelled and subsequent deportation from Australia. During the legal proceedings, he was confined to a Melbourne hotel.

Djokovic told GQ, “I had some health issues. I realised that in that hotel in Melbourne I was given food that poisoned me. There was poison in my food. I found out something when I returned to Serbia. I never told anyone publicly… the levels of heavy metals in my body, including lead and mercury, were alarmingly high.”

The Serb further stated that despite the 2022 controversy, he harbours no grievances against the Australian people. However, 12 months later, he returned to Melbourne to win the title. He said, “Many Australians who I met in the last few years in Australia or other countries around the world came to me and apologised for the treatment I received because they were ashamed of their own government at the time.”

He added, “And I think the government has changed and they reinstated my visa and I’m very grateful for that. I love being there and I think my results are a testament to my feeling of playing tennis and being in that country.”

Djokovic stated, “I never met the people who deported me from that country a few years ago. I don’t have a desire to meet them. If I meet them one day, that’s fine. I’m happy to shake hands and move on.” However, according to ABC News, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley refused to comment on Djokovic’s claims.

Tiley told reporters on Friday, “I’m not going to answer that question. I’m not going there. That was three years ago. We’re just focused on putting on a great event.” The 37-year-old Djokovic will begin his campaign for a record 25th major title at the Australian Open next week.