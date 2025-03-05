Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy loss to India
Steve Smith Retires from ODI Cricket: Australia’s acting captain, Steve Smith has announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket following Australia’s semi-final loss to India in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Smith, after playing 170 matches, has bid farewell to his ODI career. His team’s Champions Trophy campaign ended last night after a four-wicket defeat to India in Dubai. However, Smith will remain available for selection in Test and T20 Internationals.
Now is the Right Time to Retire – Steve Smith
The 35-year-old Smith informed his teammates of his decision after the Champions Trophy semi-final loss in Dubai and said today that it feels like the right time to retire. Smith released a statement saying, “It has been a fantastic journey, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. There have been so many amazing moments and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a fantastic achievement.”
Test Cricket Remains My Priority
Smith stated, “It’s a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup. So it feels like the right time. Test cricket remains my priority, and I’m really looking forward to playing in the World Test Championship final, in the West Indies in the winter, and then against England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute at that level.”
50% Win Percentage in Captaincy
Smith ends his ODI career with 170 matches. He is the 16th most capped male player and 12th highest run-scorer for the country in the 50-over format. He also captained Australia in 64 ODIs, achieving a 50% win rate, including series wins against England and India in his first year as full-time captain, the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, and the triangular series win over South Africa and the West Indies in the Caribbean (both in 2016).
Steve Smith’s ODI Career
Steve Smith scored a total of 5800 runs for Australia in 170 ODIs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His highest score was 164 against New Zealand at the SCG in 2016.
