Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy loss to India

Now is the Right Time to Retire – Steve Smith The 35-year-old Smith informed his teammates of his decision after the Champions Trophy semi-final loss in Dubai and said today that it feels like the right time to retire. Smith released a statement saying, “It has been a fantastic journey, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. There have been so many amazing moments and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a fantastic achievement.”

Test Cricket Remains My Priority Smith stated, “It’s a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup. So it feels like the right time. Test cricket remains my priority, and I’m really looking forward to playing in the World Test Championship final, in the West Indies in the winter, and then against England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute at that level.”

50% Win Percentage in Captaincy Smith ends his ODI career with 170 matches. He is the 16th most capped male player and 12th highest run-scorer for the country in the 50-over format. He also captained Australia in 64 ODIs, achieving a 50% win rate, including series wins against England and India in his first year as full-time captain, the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, and the triangular series win over South Africa and the West Indies in the Caribbean (both in 2016).