scriptSteve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy loss to India | Steve Smith retires from ODIs after Champions Trophy loss to India | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy loss to India

Australia’s exit from the Champions Trophy 2025 after a semi-final defeat to India has prompted captain Steve Smith to announce his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket. The team’s disappointment following the loss led to Smith’s decision.

BharatMar 05, 2025 / 12:45 pm

Patrika Desk

Steve Smith Retires from ODI Cricket

Steve Smith

Steve Smith Retires from ODI Cricket: Australia’s acting captain, Steve Smith has announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket following Australia’s semi-final loss to India in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Smith, after playing 170 matches, has bid farewell to his ODI career. His team’s Champions Trophy campaign ended last night after a four-wicket defeat to India in Dubai. However, Smith will remain available for selection in Test and T20 Internationals.

Now is the Right Time to Retire – Steve Smith

The 35-year-old Smith informed his teammates of his decision after the Champions Trophy semi-final loss in Dubai and said today that it feels like the right time to retire. Smith released a statement saying, “It has been a fantastic journey, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. There have been so many amazing moments and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a fantastic achievement.”

Test Cricket Remains My Priority

Smith stated, “It’s a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup. So it feels like the right time. Test cricket remains my priority, and I’m really looking forward to playing in the World Test Championship final, in the West Indies in the winter, and then against England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute at that level.”
 

50% Win Percentage in Captaincy

Smith ends his ODI career with 170 matches. He is the 16th most capped male player and 12th highest run-scorer for the country in the 50-over format. He also captained Australia in 64 ODIs, achieving a 50% win rate, including series wins against England and India in his first year as full-time captain, the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, and the triangular series win over South Africa and the West Indies in the Caribbean (both in 2016).

Steve Smith’s ODI Career

Steve Smith scored a total of 5800 runs for Australia in 170 ODIs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His highest score was 164 against New Zealand at the SCG in 2016.

News / Sports / Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy loss to India

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Mayawati Removes Akash Anand’s Father from National Coordinator Post

Lucknow

Mayawati Removes Akash Anand’s Father from National Coordinator Post

in 5 hours

Major setback for India: US to impose tariffs

World

Major setback for India: US to impose tariffs

in 3 hours

Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy loss to India

Sports

Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy loss to India

in 5 hours

Massive Demolition Planned for MP City: 22,000 Structures to be Razed

Special

Massive Demolition Planned for MP City: 22,000 Structures to be Razed

in 1 hour

Latest Sports

IND vs AUS: Smith Blames Difficult Pitch After Australia's Loss

Sports

IND vs AUS: Smith Blames Difficult Pitch After Australia's Loss

in 1 hour

India Finds Travis Head's Weakness: Plan in Place for Key Batsman

Cricket News

India Finds Travis Head's Weakness: Plan in Place for Key Batsman

18 hours ago

Champions Trophy 2025: Tragedy strikes Team India before semi-final, member returns home after mother’s death

Cricket News

Champions Trophy 2025: Tragedy strikes Team India before semi-final, member returns home after mother’s death

19 hours ago

Rishabh Pant Nominated for Laureus World Sports Award's Comeback of the Year

Sports

Rishabh Pant Nominated for Laureus World Sports Award's Comeback of the Year

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.