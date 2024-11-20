scriptBillie Jean King Cup: Italy reaches final for the second consecutive time | Latest News | Patrika News
Billie Jean King Cup: Italy reaches final for the second consecutive time

Now, Italy will face the winner of the second semifinal between Britain and Slovakia.

New DelhiNov 20, 2024 / 10:11 am

Patrika Desk

Billie Jean King Cup: Italy defeated Poland 2-1 to reach the final of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis tournament for the second consecutive year. Last year, Canada defeated Italy in the final to win the title. In the semifinal match, Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti defeated Poland’s Magda Linette 6-4, 7-6. But then, world number two player Iga Swiatek equalised the score 1-1 by defeating Jasmine Paolini 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Meanwhile, in the doubles match, Paolini played with Sara Errani to win 7-5, 7-5 against Swiatek and Katarzyna Kawa, taking the team to the final. Now, Italy will face the winner of the second semifinal between Britain and Slovakia.

