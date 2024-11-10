Coco Gauff wins the thrilling match, defeating Zheng to win the WTA Finals title

9th WTA Tour Singles Title of her Career In her third appearance in the WTA Finals, Gauff faced many challenges. She was trailing in the second set and was down by two breaks in the third set, where Zheng was close to winning the match at 5-4. However, Gauff fought back to overcome the obstacles and win her 9th WTA Tour singles title.
Gauff becomes the 4th American player to win this tournament before the age of 21 Since the WTA Finals began in 1972, Gauff has become the 4th American player to win this tournament before the age of 21. The other players who achieved this feat are Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, and Serena Williams. Additionally, Gauff is the first American player since 1996 to defeat four top-10 players in a single tournament, a feat achieved by Lindsay Davenport at the 1996 Olympics.
Olympic Gold Medalist Zheng sets a record of 31-6 win-loss record Gauff ended the year on a high note with her victory in Riyadh. After losing in the US Open, she won 12 out of her last 14 matches to finish the year strong. Zheng also had a great season. Since winning the Olympic gold medal after Wimbledon, Zheng set a record of 31-6 win-loss record this year.