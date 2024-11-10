scriptCoco Gauff wins the thrilling match, defeating Zheng to win the WTA Finals title | Latest News | Patrika News
Tennis News

Coco Gauff wins the thrilling match, defeating Zheng to win the WTA Finals title

Coco Gauff win WTA Finals Title: American star tennis player Coco Gauff defeated China’s Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) to win the WTA Finals title. This is her first championship title of the year.

New DelhiNov 10, 2024 / 01:14 pm

Patrika Desk

Coco Gauff wins WTA Finals Title: American star tennis player Coco Gauff made a stunning comeback to defeat China’s Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) to win the WTA Finals title. This is her first championship title of the year. With this victory in Riyadh, Gauff will receive a prize of $4,805,000, the largest prize in the WTA Tour event. This also helped the American player to secure a world ranking of 3 for the second consecutive year.

9th WTA Tour Singles Title of her Career

In her third appearance in the WTA Finals, Gauff faced many challenges. She was trailing in the second set and was down by two breaks in the third set, where Zheng was close to winning the match at 5-4. However, Gauff fought back to overcome the obstacles and win her 9th WTA Tour singles title.

Gauff becomes the 4th American player to win this tournament before the age of 21

Since the WTA Finals began in 1972, Gauff has become the 4th American player to win this tournament before the age of 21. The other players who achieved this feat are Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, and Serena Williams. Additionally, Gauff is the first American player since 1996 to defeat four top-10 players in a single tournament, a feat achieved by Lindsay Davenport at the 1996 Olympics.

Olympic Gold Medalist Zheng sets a record of 31-6 win-loss record

Gauff ended the year on a high note with her victory in Riyadh. After losing in the US Open, she won 12 out of her last 14 matches to finish the year strong. Zheng also had a great season. Since winning the Olympic gold medal after Wimbledon, Zheng set a record of 31-6 win-loss record this year.

News / Sports / Tennis News / Coco Gauff wins the thrilling match, defeating Zheng to win the WTA Finals title

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

The leaked photo of Prabhas’ new film Kannappa reveals his role, makers announce

Tollywood

The leaked photo of Prabhas’ new film Kannappa reveals his role, makers announce

26 minutes ago

Dotasara in Khinvsar; Reveals About Alliance

Political

Dotasara in Khinvsar; Reveals About Alliance

in 28 minutes

IND vs AUS: Australia Announces Team for First Test Against India, Uncapped Player to Open with Khwaja

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Australia Announces Team for First Test Against India, Uncapped Player to Open with Khwaja

in 59 minutes

Benefits of Coriander for Skin: Treating pimples to wrinkles

Beauty Tips

Benefits of Coriander for Skin: Treating pimples to wrinkles

in 40 minutes

Latest Tennis News

China Open: Naomi Osaka’s Victorious Start under the Guidance of New Coach

Tennis News

China Open: Naomi Osaka’s Victorious Start under the Guidance of New Coach

1 month ago

Trending Sports News

AUS vs PAK ODI 2024: ‘मैं सिर्फ टॉस और मैच प्रेजेंटेशन के लिए कप्तान हूं’, वर्ल्ड चैंपियंस को हराने के बाद रिजवान ने ऐसा क्यों कहा?

क्रिकेट

AUS vs PAK ODI 2024: ‘मैं सिर्फ टॉस और मैच प्रेजेंटेशन के लिए कप्तान हूं’, वर्ल्ड चैंपियंस को हराने के बाद रिजवान ने ऐसा क्यों कहा?

in 5 hours

SA vs IND 2nd T20: दूसरे टी20 के लिए टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग 11 में होगा बदलाव? यहां देखें संभावित इलेवल

क्रिकेट

SA vs IND 2nd T20: दूसरे टी20 के लिए टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग 11 में होगा बदलाव? यहां देखें संभावित इलेवल

in 5 hours

WI vs ENG 2nd T20 Live Streaming: इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ वेस्टइंडीज करेगा पलटवार? जानें कब और कहां देखें लाइव

क्रिकेट

WI vs ENG 2nd T20 Live Streaming: इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ वेस्टइंडीज करेगा पलटवार? जानें कब और कहां देखें लाइव

in 5 hours

IND vs SA: क्या संजू फिर जड़ेंगे चौके- छक्के? भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच दूसरा टी20 आज, जानें कब, कहां और कैसे फ्री में देखें मैच

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA: क्या संजू फिर जड़ेंगे चौके- छक्के? भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच दूसरा टी20 आज, जानें कब, कहां और कैसे फ्री में देखें मैच

in 4 hours

44 चौके 10 छक्के, यशवर्धन ने मार – मार के गेंदबाजों की उधेड़ी बखिया, घरेलू क्रिकेट में ठोके 426 रन

क्रिकेट

44 चौके 10 छक्के, यशवर्धन ने मार – मार के गेंदबाजों की उधेड़ी बखिया, घरेलू क्रिकेट में ठोके 426 रन

in 5 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.