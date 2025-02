Belinda Bencic Wins First WTA Title After Becoming a Mother

Abu Dhabi Open: Belinda Bencic of Switzerland has won the women’s singles title at the Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament. After her victory, she said, “I am very happy to be back here. I hadn’t even imagined this. Winning the title in front of my daughter is very special.”

Bharat•Feb 10, 2025 / 09:46 am• Patrika Desk

Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Belinda Bencic of Switzerland won the women’s singles title at the Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament. This title is especially significant for Bencic as it is her first WTA title since the birth of her daughter, Bela. The 27-year-old former Olympic champion defeated Ashlyn Krueger of the USA 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. Bencic celebrated her victory by holding her 10-month-old daughter.

Champion Here Two Years Ago Bencic last won a WTA title in February 2023, also at the Abu Dhabi Open. After her victory, she said, “I’m incredibly happy to be back here. I never imagined this. Winning the title in front of my daughter is very special.”