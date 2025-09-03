Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Sports

Djokovic Reaches US Open 2025 Semifinals, Eyes 11th Final

Novak Djokovic reached his fourth major semi-final of the year after defeating Taylor Fritz in the US Open quarter-finals.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

novak djokovic
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic (Photo-IANS)

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic reached his fourth major semi-final of the year after defeating Taylor Fritz in the US Open quarter-finals. In Arthur Ashe Stadium, Djokovic defeated Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. Djokovic's next opponent will be Carlos Alcaraz. The Serbian player holds a 5-3 lead in the Alcaraz ATP head-to-head series, including victories in their last two matches.

Djokovic broke Fritz's serve early and secured the second set after saving six break points in a thrilling final 10 minutes of the first set. Fritz had squandered his first four break points in the second set. Instead, Djokovic secured the first break, giving him a 4-3 lead.

Fritz finally got his break on his 11th opportunity when Djokovic missed a drop shot. This levelled the score at 5-5, but the American player immediately double-faulted on the first and last point of the next game, giving Djokovic the break. The Serbian player served a superb backhand to take a two-set lead.

Fritz broke Djokovic's serve in the fourth game of the third set. He built a 5-2 lead with three consecutive aces and eventually held serve to win the set.

The fourth set was remarkably clean. Neither player had a break point opportunity until the ninth game. The Serbian player then built a 15-40 lead, earning two match points, but missed two consecutive backhand shots after long rallies, levelling the score. Fritz fought back to reach game point, but soon faced a third match point. This time, the American player's fifth double fault ended the match.

The four-time US Open champion equalled Jimmy Connors' record with a 14-0 improvement in the US Open quarter-finals. Djokovic now aims to reach his 11th US Open final. His ultimate goal is to win his 25th major title.

Published on:

03 Sept 2025 03:31 pm

English News / Sports / Djokovic Reaches US Open 2025 Semifinals, Eyes 11th Final
