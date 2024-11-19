Jannik Sinner wins ATP Finals title, says didn’t sleep well for many nights after doping allegations

Sinner tested positive in two separate doping tests in March but was cleared of the charges. As a result, he could not participate in the Paris Olympics. However, in September, the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed against the decision to clear him of the charges, and currently, Sinner is under investigation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A final decision on the matter is expected early next year.

Banned substance entered my body unknowingly Sinner explained that the banned substance entered his body unknowingly. He said, “My physiotherapist’s finger was injured, and he used a steroid-based spray on it. He then gave me a massage, which is how the banned substance could have entered my body.” Sinner admitted that he was under a lot of stress after the allegations. I lost sleep over it for many nights.

Fantastic year The year 2024 has been fantastic for Sinner’s career. The young Italian star won two Grand Slam titles, the Australian Open and the US Open. He also achieved a world number-one ranking and has now won the ATP Finals title. He has won 26 out of his last 27 matches. Sinner has won eight titles this season and has a win-loss record of 70-6, ending the year on a high note.

Sinner finally said that this season has been incredible for him. Although there is still room for improvement in my game, my focus is now on the Davis Cup matches.