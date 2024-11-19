Jannik Sinner wins ATP Finals title, says didn’t sleep well for many nights after doping allegations

scriptJannik Sinner wins ATP Finals title, says didn’t sleep well for many nights after doping allegations | Latest News | Patrika News
Jannik Sinner became the first Italian player to win the ATP Finals singles title, and after winning the title, Sinner openly spoke about the doping allegations against him. Sinner said, “I’m still struggling with it.”

New DelhiNov 19, 2024 / 10:48 am

Patrika Desk

Jannik Sinner wins ATP Finals title: Top-seeded Jannik Sinner made history as the first Italian player to win the ATP Finals singles title. He defeated American Taylor Fritz in the final. Following his victory, Sinner addressed the doping allegations against him, revealing the emotional toll they had taken. “I’m still struggling with it,” he said. “I didn’t sleep well for many nights after the doping allegations, but winning the ATP Finals trophy and finishing the year as world number one is incredibly special to me.”
Sinner tested positive in two separate doping tests in March but was cleared of the charges. As a result, he could not participate in the Paris Olympics. However, in September, the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed against the decision to clear him of the charges, and currently, Sinner is under investigation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A final decision on the matter is expected early next year.

Banned substance entered my body unknowingly

Sinner explained that the banned substance entered his body unknowingly. He said, “My physiotherapist’s finger was injured, and he used a steroid-based spray on it. He then gave me a massage, which is how the banned substance could have entered my body.” Sinner admitted that he was under a lot of stress after the allegations. I lost sleep over it for many nights.

Fantastic year

The year 2024 has been fantastic for Sinner’s career. The young Italian star won two Grand Slam titles, the Australian Open and the US Open. He also achieved a world number-one ranking and has now won the ATP Finals title. He has won 26 out of his last 27 matches. Sinner has won eight titles this season and has a win-loss record of 70-6, ending the year on a high note.
Sinner finally said that this season has been incredible for him. Although there is still room for improvement in my game, my focus is now on the Davis Cup matches.

