IND vs AUS: Smith Blames Difficult Pitch After Australia's Loss

It was a difficult wicket – Steve Smith Following Australia’s exit from the Champions Trophy, Australian captain Steve Smith stated, “I think our bowlers did a really good job. They toiled hard throughout. The spinners put the pressure on and took us probably a little bit further than we possibly could have gone in the match.” Expressing his dissatisfaction with the pitch, Smith added, “It was a difficult wicket to bat on, and it was hard to rotate the strike at times. To be fair, it was pretty consistent throughout. There was a bit of spin and a bit of skid for the spinners.”

If we had scored 280+ runs… Smith continued, “It wasn’t the easiest conditions to bat in, probably why the score was what it was. Having said that, we probably could have scored a few more runs. We lost a few wickets at crucial times. If we had scored 280+ runs, things might have been different. It always felt like we were losing one wicket more than we should have been at every stage of the game. If we had taken even one of those partnerships further, we might have got to 280.”