Preity Zinta’s Post Before IPL Final Match

Actress Preity Zinta’s team, Punjab Kings, is set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2025 final. A post by Preity Zinta before the match has gone viral.

Jun 03, 2025 / 03:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Preity Zinta’s Post before IPL 2025 Final: The final match of IPL 2025, and the final day of the match, has arrived. Today, June 3rd, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash in the final match. Team co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has shared a post, and her words have delighted fans. The actress shared a post filled with pride and inspiration for her team.

Preity Zinta has consistently been present at all matches to boost her team’s morale. Ahead of her team’s final match, she shared a heartwarming post to encourage them. Preity Zinta wrote, “After a SUPER TEAM EFFORT led by our dynamic sarpanch Shreyas Iyer, our passionate coach Ricky Ponting, and the entire coaching staff and everyone at PBKS, Punjab Kings have reached the IPL final, and everyone is smiling. Today would be incomplete without mentioning Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell, and Marco Jansen for making this final possible. One more game… just need to win, IPL 2025. Sadda Punjab, Ting!”

Shreyas Iyer’s Stellar Performance in Qualifier 2

In Qualifier 2, played in Ahmedabad, captain Shreyas Iyer played an unbeaten innings of 87 runs off just 41 balls, leading his team to victory. His innings, which included eight sixes, secured Punjab a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.
Final to be Held at Narendra Modi Stadium

The final match of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will be played today in Ahmedabad. This match will begin at 7:30 PM at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. It is noteworthy that earlier, due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, the 2025 IPL was cancelled, but as soon as the situation in the country improved, the IPL resumed. Preity Zinta is boosting her team’s morale, which is why she made this special post.

