Preity Zinta’s Post Before IPL Final Match

Preity Zinta Posts Preity Zinta has consistently been present at all matches to boost her team’s morale. Ahead of her team’s final match, she shared a heartwarming post to encourage them. Preity Zinta wrote, “After a SUPER TEAM EFFORT led by our dynamic sarpanch Shreyas Iyer, our passionate coach Ricky Ponting, and the entire coaching staff and everyone at PBKS, Punjab Kings have reached the IPL final, and everyone is smiling. Today would be incomplete without mentioning Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell, and Marco Jansen for making this final possible. One more game… just need to win, IPL 2025. Sadda Punjab, Ting!”

Shreyas Iyer's Stellar Performance in Qualifier 2 In Qualifier 2, played in Ahmedabad, captain Shreyas Iyer played an unbeaten innings of 87 runs off just 41 balls, leading his team to victory. His innings, which included eight sixes, secured Punjab a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.