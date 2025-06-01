scriptPrince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's House Robbed in Daylight | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
AI petition

Support

Entertainment

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's House Robbed in Daylight

Big news has emerged concerning Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula. The couple’s home has been burgled. The actress herself has shared a video detailing the incident.

Jun 01, 2025 / 12:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Yuvika Choudhary prince narula Stole in House

Yuvika Choudhary prince narula Stole in House

Television’s famous couple, Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula, have remarried amidst rumours of divorce. The couple registered their marriage a long time after the birth of their daughter. While they were recently celebrating, they are now distressed. Yuvika revealed in her latest vlog that her house was burgled in broad daylight, not by a stranger, but by their own house help.

Yuvika Choudhary’s House Burgled

Yuvika Choudhary has stayed away from acting since the birth of her daughter, but remains quite active on social media. The actress also has a vlogging channel on YouTube where she shares updates about her daily life with her fans. In this vlog, Yuvika stated, “I was on a family trip, and Prince was out of town for work. Meanwhile, our house help robbed our house and fled.”

Yuvika Choudhary Reveals in Vlog

Yuvika further added, “No one else was at home when the burglary occurred. When we found out about the theft, it took us time to understand what and how it happened. The house was completely ransacked. The situation was extremely bad. All my work is currently stalled because of the ongoing trouble at home. As soon as I find a new nanny or house help, I will share another video with you all. Because my daughter, Ekleen, is now quite active, and it’s not easy to manage her alone.”
 

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary Register Marriage After 7 Years

It is noteworthy that Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary are both famous television personalities. This news has shocked social media users. They are saying that one is not even safe from their own domestic help. Many people are questioning Yuvika Choudhary (युविका चौधरी) about what exactly was stolen. Yuvika has mentioned the burglary incident but hasn’t disclosed what items were stolen by her house helper.

News / Entertainment / Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's House Robbed in Daylight

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

IOCL Announces 1770 Apprentice Positions

Education News

IOCL Announces 1770 Apprentice Positions

in 5 hours

IRS Officer Arrested for Demanding ₹45 Lakh Bribe to Suppress Income Tax Notice

National News

IRS Officer Arrested for Demanding ₹45 Lakh Bribe to Suppress Income Tax Notice

in 5 hours

Delhi Cylinder Blast Injures Four, Including Three Siblings

National News

Delhi Cylinder Blast Injures Four, Including Three Siblings

in 3 hours

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Five Players to Watch in Qualifier 2

Cricket News

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Five Players to Watch in Qualifier 2

in 5 hours

Latest Entertainment

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, a Breast Cancer Survivor, Crowned Miss World 2025

Entertainment

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, a Breast Cancer Survivor, Crowned Miss World 2025

in 3 hours

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Achieves Break-Even on Day 9

Entertainment

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Achieves Break-Even on Day 9

in 1 hour

Bollywood Mourns: Wing Commander L.K. Dutta, Father of Lara Dutta, Passes Away

Bollywood

Bollywood Mourns: Wing Commander L.K. Dutta, Father of Lara Dutta, Passes Away

15 hours ago

Mamta Kulkarni Breaks Silence on Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy After Three Months

Entertainment

Mamta Kulkarni Breaks Silence on Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy After Three Months

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.