Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's House Robbed in Daylight

Yuvika Choudhary’s House Burgled Yuvika Choudhary has stayed away from acting since the birth of her daughter, but remains quite active on social media. The actress also has a vlogging channel on YouTube where she shares updates about her daily life with her fans. In this vlog, Yuvika stated, “I was on a family trip, and Prince was out of town for work. Meanwhile, our house help robbed our house and fled.”

Yuvika Choudhary Reveals in Vlog Yuvika further added, “No one else was at home when the burglary occurred. When we found out about the theft, it took us time to understand what and how it happened. The house was completely ransacked. The situation was extremely bad. All my work is currently stalled because of the ongoing trouble at home. As soon as I find a new nanny or house help, I will share another video with you all. Because my daughter, Ekleen, is now quite active, and it’s not easy to manage her alone.”