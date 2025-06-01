Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's House Robbed in Daylight

Television’s famous couple, Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula, have remarried amidst rumours of divorce. The couple registered their marriage a long time after the birth of their daughter. While they were recently celebrating, they are now distressed. Yuvika revealed in her latest vlog that her house was burgled in broad daylight, not by a stranger, but by their own house help.
Yuvika Choudhary’s House Burgled
Yuvika Choudhary has stayed away from acting since the birth of her daughter, but remains quite active on social media. The actress also has a vlogging channel on YouTube where she shares updates about her daily life with her fans. In this vlog, Yuvika stated, “I was on a family trip, and Prince was out of town for work. Meanwhile, our house help robbed our house and fled.”
Yuvika Choudhary Reveals in Vlog
Yuvika further added, “No one else was at home when the burglary occurred. When we found out about the theft, it took us time to understand what and how it happened. The house was completely ransacked. The situation was extremely bad. All my work is currently stalled because of the ongoing trouble at home. As soon as I find a new nanny or house help, I will share another video with you all. Because my daughter, Ekleen, is now quite active, and it’s not easy to manage her alone.”
Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary Register Marriage After 7 Years
It is noteworthy that Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary are both famous television personalities. This news has shocked social media users. They are saying that one is not even safe from their own domestic help. Many people are questioning Yuvika Choudhary (युविका चौधरी) about what exactly was stolen. Yuvika has mentioned the burglary incident but hasn’t disclosed what items were stolen by her house helper.