Priya Sachdev’s Viral Post Before Sunjay Kapur’s Funeral

Priya Sachdev’s Viral Post Following Sunjay Kapur’s death, only a statement from Priya Sachdev’s father has been released; no other reactions have been forthcoming. In the meantime, Priya Sachdev’s anniversary post for her late husband has become a topic of much discussion on social media. She wrote: “Happy Anniversary, my handsome husband. Love you unconditionally… I always knew you could run, but together we fly! With you, life is full of laughter, joy, excitement, adventure and craziness! You complete me, my better half… Thank you for being there for me always and most importantly, for us!”

Sunjay Kapur death After divorcing Karisma Kapoor in 2016, Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple had a son in 2018. Sunjay Kapur lived with his family in England, where he died while playing polo. However, his last rites will be performed in India. The repatriation of his body is taking some time due to legal procedures as he was a British citizen.