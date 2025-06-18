scriptPriya Sachdev’s Viral Post Before Sunjay Kapur’s Funeral | Priya Sachdev&#39;s Viral Post Before Sanjay Kapoor&#39;s Funeral | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Priya Sachdev’s Viral Post Before Sunjay Kapur’s Funeral

Following Sunjay Kapur’s death, a post by his wife Priya Sachdev is going viral. Read the full story.

Jun 18, 2025 / 12:08 pm

Patrika Desk

Sunjay Kapur Wife Priya Sachdev anniversary Post

Sunjay Kapur Wife Priya Sachdev anniversary Post

Sunjay Kapur, businessman and former husband of Karisma Kapoor, passed away on June 12th after suffering a heart attack. He collapsed while playing polo. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be saved. This news has sent shockwaves through Bollywood and the business world. Almost six days later, his last rites are yet to be performed. Meanwhile, an anniversary post by his third wife, Priya Sachdev, is going viral on social media.

Priya Sachdev’s Viral Post

Following Sunjay Kapur’s death, only a statement from Priya Sachdev’s father has been released; no other reactions have been forthcoming. In the meantime, Priya Sachdev’s anniversary post for her late husband has become a topic of much discussion on social media. She wrote: “Happy Anniversary, my handsome husband. Love you unconditionally… I always knew you could run, but together we fly! With you, life is full of laughter, joy, excitement, adventure and craziness! You complete me, my better half… Thank you for being there for me always and most importantly, for us!”
Sunjay Kapur Wife Priya Sachdev Post

Sunjay Kapur death

After divorcing Karisma Kapoor in 2016, Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple had a son in 2018. Sunjay Kapur lived with his family in England, where he died while playing polo. However, his last rites will be performed in India. The repatriation of his body is taking some time due to legal procedures as he was a British citizen.

News / Entertainment / Priya Sachdev’s Viral Post Before Sunjay Kapur’s Funeral

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Five Burn to Death in CNG Car Fire After Bridge Collision

National News

Five Burn to Death in CNG Car Fire After Bridge Collision

in 3 hours

Monsoon Gains Speed: Heavy Rain in 6 States, IMD Issues Red Alert

National News

Monsoon Gains Speed: Heavy Rain in 6 States, IMD Issues Red Alert

in 2 hours

Three Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack

Bijapur

Three Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack

in 11 minutes

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

Jodhpur

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

in 23 minutes

Latest Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Spotted Together, Fueling Dating Rumours

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Spotted Together, Fueling Dating Rumours

in 3 hours

Justin Bieber's Heartbreaking Post: 'I'm Completely Broken'

Entertainment

Justin Bieber's Heartbreaking Post: 'I'm Completely Broken'

16 hours ago

Sunita Ahuja Removes Husband’s Surname Amidst Divorce Speculation

Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja Removes Husband’s Surname Amidst Divorce Speculation

18 hours ago

Aamir Khan Says CBFC Barred ‘Pakistan’ in Films Before 1998

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Says CBFC Barred ‘Pakistan’ in Films Before 1998

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.