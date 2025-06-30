Priyanka Chopra and Varun Dhawan’s Reactions to Shefali Jariwala’s Death

Shefali Jariwala death Priyanka Chopra and varun dhawan post
New revelations are emerging daily regarding the death of actress and model Shefali Jariwala. On the night of 27 June, Shefali collapsed at home and died before reaching the hospital. Her death has caused a stir on social media. Many find it hard to believe that Shefali, at the age of 42, is no more. Priyanka Chopra has posted a shocking message, sharing a photo of Shefali.
Priyanka Chopra’s Post
Priyanka Chopra is quite active on Instagram, frequently sharing photos and videos with her daughter and family. Shefali Jariwala and Priyanka Chopra shared screen space in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. On Sunday, she shared a picture of Shefali on her Instagram handle, writing, “So saddened. She was so young. My condolences to Parag and family.” This post has sparked much discussion on social media.
Varun Dhawan Reacts to Shefali’s Death
Following Shefali’s death, Varun Dhawan also posted. He questioned the media coverage surrounding Shefali Jariwala’s death. In an Instagram post, he criticised the media, writing, “The insensitive way the media is covering someone’s death. I don’t understand why you need to cover someone’s grief. What good will it do?” He concluded with a plea to the media.
Shefali Died Before Reaching the Hospital
Shefali died in Mumbai on Friday. Many media reports claim her death was due to cardiac arrest. However, doctors suspect that she observed a fast on 27 June, and her blood pressure dropped in the evening, causing dizziness. She died while being transported to the hospital. A post-mortem was conducted on Saturday, but the doctors haven’t yet released their report, delaying the revelation of the true cause of death.