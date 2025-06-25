Priyanka Chopra’s Entry in Mahesh Babu’s Mega Film? Choreographer Reveals

Viral Pictures on Social Media Vicky Bhartiya posted pictures with actress Priyanka Chopra on social media, writing that working with Priyanka ma’am will be a great experience and a learning opportunity for him. He described her as smart, strong, funny, and humble, adding that she is very energetic during dance rehearsals and shoots. The pictures show the two of them having a lot of fun.

Choreographer's Revelation about the Item Song Actress Priyanka Chopra also praised Vicky Bhartiya. Vicky Bhartiya is a choreographer and a professional trainer of the Odissi dance form Mayurbhanj Chhau, a distinct Odissi dance form. Priyanka has received training in this dance form, and there's a strong hint that she will be performing an item song in the film, although this hasn't been explicitly confirmed. The film's location is Hyderabad, where shooting is currently underway.

The main scenes of the film are to be shot in Kenya in the coming days. These scenes will not only showcase the introduction but also highlight the entire story. Besides Mahesh Babu and Priyanka, Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan may also join the cast. The film is expected to release by the end of November.