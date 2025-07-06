Producer Sells Home, Jewellery for Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut Film: ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's upcoming romance and emotion-filled film, 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan', is set to hit theatres on 11 July. This film marks the big-screen debut of the pair, Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. The film's trailer has already been released and has received a positive response from viewers. Vikrant Massey captivates with his emotional and profound acting, while Shanaya Kapoor has also impressed everyone with her performance. Notably, this is Shanaya Kapoor's first film in a leading role.
Film producer Mansi Bagla also shared her struggles and dedication to this project, revealing that she had to sell some of her most valuable possessions to complete the film's shooting. Mansi further stated: “Yes, there came a time when I had to sell my second home and some jewellery to complete the shoot. But I have no regrets. I took every step thoughtfully, and today I feel stronger and more confident than ever before.”
Mansi Bagla made several compromises in her personal life for this film, including delaying motherhood. She said that making the film was like giving birth to a child, and “I handled every aspect of casting and scriptwriting myself because I believed in this story. I knew my heart was in the right place, and I wanted to say something special with this film.” While the full story hasn't been revealed yet, the trailer suggests that 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' is an emotional and romantic journey.