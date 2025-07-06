6 July 2025,

Sunday

Producer Sells Home, Jewellery for Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut Film: ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’

There is an update regarding the film 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. Read the full story.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 06, 2025

शानाया कपूर की डेब्यू फिल्म के लिए प्रोड्यूसर की कुर्बानी बेचे घर-गहने, जानिए क्या है मामला

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's upcoming romance and emotion-filled film, 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan', is set to hit theatres on 11 July. This film marks the big-screen debut of the pair, Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. The film's trailer has already been released and has received a positive response from viewers. Vikrant Massey captivates with his emotional and profound acting, while Shanaya Kapoor has also impressed everyone with her performance. Notably, this is Shanaya Kapoor's first film in a leading role.

Film Producer Mansi Bagla Said

Film producer Mansi Bagla also shared her struggles and dedication to this project, revealing that she had to sell some of her most valuable possessions to complete the film's shooting. Mansi further stated: “Yes, there came a time when I had to sell my second home and some jewellery to complete the shoot. But I have no regrets. I took every step thoughtfully, and today I feel stronger and more confident than ever before.”

Several Compromises in Personal Life for the Film

Mansi Bagla made several compromises in her personal life for this film, including delaying motherhood. She said that making the film was like giving birth to a child, and “I handled every aspect of casting and scriptwriting myself because I believed in this story. I knew my heart was in the right place, and I wanted to say something special with this film.” While the full story hasn't been revealed yet, the trailer suggests that 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' is an emotional and romantic journey.

Published on:

06 Jul 2025 02:38 pm

English News / Entertainment / Producer Sells Home, Jewellery for Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Film: 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan'
