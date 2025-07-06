Producer Sells Home, Jewellery for Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut Film: ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’

Mansi Bagla made several compromises in her personal life for this film, including delaying motherhood. She said that making the film was like giving birth to a child, and “I handled every aspect of casting and scriptwriting myself because I believed in this story. I knew my heart was in the right place, and I wanted to say something special with this film.” While the full story hasn't been revealed yet, the trailer suggests that 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' is an emotional and romantic journey.