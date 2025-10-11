Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away, Music Industry Mourns

The music industry has once again received heartbreaking news. Renowned Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Maan has passed away…

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, राजवीर जवंदा के बाद एक और पंजाबी लोक गायक गुरमीत मान का हुआ निधन

Gurmeet Maan (Image: X)

Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Dies: The Punjabi music industry is in mourning following the demise of renowned folk singer Gurmeet Maan. This news comes shortly after the industry was rocked by the passing of Rajvir Jawanda. Gurmeet Maan's death has left his fans and music lovers in shock, with grief spreading across the community.

Gurmeet Maan hailed from Ropar district in Punjab and was not only a celebrated singer but also served in the Punjab Police. His death has sent waves of sorrow through the music fraternity.

Another Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away After Rajvir Jawanda

Gurmeet Maan had, for many years, kept Punjabi culture alive through his singing. He was widely known across Punjab for his famous duets with Preet Payal.

The melodious tunes and folk rhythms of his songs are still heard in villages today. These songs have entertained many generations and kept the traditional form of Punjabi music alive. His distinctive voice and musical style set him apart, while his simplicity and humility touched the hearts of his listeners.

Songs and Memories

His musical partnership with singer Preet Payal will always be remembered. The legacy of Punjabi music will now continue through his songs and memories. Gurmeet Maan's sudden departure is a deeply sad and significant loss to the music world. Tributes are being paid for the peace of his soul, and his admirers will forever cherish the memory of their beloved artist.

