Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh's Childhood: Father Earned as a Ticket Checker on Buses, Son Sang at Weddings

After this, a relative of mine once said, 'At least ask the child,' but they said, 'What's the point of asking? Take him.' I felt bad, and the biggest thing was that there were no phones at that time. I could only meet them after 3-4 months.' Along with this, Diljit also revealed that in his childhood days, he used to watch Amitabh Bachchan's films a lot, which used to air on 'Doordarshan'. We used to enjoy it a lot because it had action. He mentioned that his father worked in a government job and also worked as a ticket checker on a रोडवेज bus, and they lived a very simple life. At that time, there weren't many demands, even though we had fewer things compared to today.