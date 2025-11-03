Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh's Childhood: Father Earned as a Ticket Checker on Buses, Son Sang at Weddings

Famous singer Diljit Dosanjh revealed many emotional secrets related to his life on a TV reality show. Read the full story to know more.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

पिता बस में टिकट चेकर और बेटा शादियों में गाकर कमाता था पैसे, ऐसा था इस पंजाबी सिंगर का बचपन

Image: X @diljitdosanjh

KBC 17 In Diljit Dosanjh: Famous singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently in the news for his AURA World Tour. It is to be noted that in an episode of the TV reality show 'KBC 17', which aired after Diwali, he revealed many emotional secrets from his life with Amitabh Bachchan. During this, Diljit spoke about his struggling life and how his father used to work as a ticket checker on buses and his salary would be finished on the first day of the month.

Fondness for Singing

In fact, Diljit further revealed on this reality show that when Big B asked about his childhood, Diljit emotionally said, 'My childhood was okay. I wasn't particularly special in studies, but I was normal. I was fond of singing. When I was 10-11 years old, my family sent me to my maternal uncle's house. They sent me without asking me.

Singer Broke Down in Front of Big B

After this, a relative of mine once said, 'At least ask the child,' but they said, 'What's the point of asking? Take him.' I felt bad, and the biggest thing was that there were no phones at that time. I could only meet them after 3-4 months.' Along with this, Diljit also revealed that in his childhood days, he used to watch Amitabh Bachchan's films a lot, which used to air on 'Doordarshan'. We used to enjoy it a lot because it had action. He mentioned that his father worked in a government job and also worked as a ticket checker on a रोडवेज bus, and they lived a very simple life. At that time, there weren't many demands, even though we had fewer things compared to today.

After Releasing the First Album

Diljit also revealed that after his first album was released and money started coming in, he felt good because his father's salary would be finished on the first or second or third day. I used to think that I had earned well. Then, whenever anyone came to our office, we never let them leave empty-handed. Be it a wedding, party, or birthday, we used to perform. Then slowly, life started getting back on track, and whatever I am today is all by God's grace.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

03 Nov 2025 01:56 pm

English News / Entertainment / Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh's Childhood: Father Earned as a Ticket Checker on Buses, Son Sang at Weddings

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Pranit More, Eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 Due to Dengue, to Make a Comeback?

क्या 'Bigg Boss 19' के शो से बाहर हुए प्रणित मोरे की अब वापस होगी एंट्री, आया हेल्थ अपडेट
TV News

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Wins First World Cup: Bollywood Celebrates ‘Nari Shakti’

indian women cricket team won world cup
Bollywood

Naagin 7: This Actress is Ekta Kapoor's Shape-Shifting Serpent, People Stunned by New Look

Naagin 7 new Lead actress
TV News

This Film is Scarier Than 'The Conjuring', You Won't Be Able to Look Away Even If Your Heart Leaps Out

'द कोन्जूरिंग' से भी खौफनाक है ये फिल्म, दिल बाहर निकल आएगा पर नहीं हटेगी नजर, हर सीन में है डर का असली मतलब
OTT News

BB19: Ashnoor Kaur’s Pain Over Body Shaming Amidst Weight Gain Concerns

'डिटॉक्स के बाद भी मोटापा बढ़ता ही जा रहा...' बॉडी शेमिंग पर अशनूर का छलका दर्द
TV News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.