Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh's Childhood: Father Earned as a Ticket Checker on Buses, Son Sang at Weddings

Image: X @diljitdosanjh
KBC 17 In Diljit Dosanjh: Famous singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently in the news for his AURA World Tour. It is to be noted that in an episode of the TV reality show 'KBC 17', which aired after Diwali, he revealed many emotional secrets from his life with Amitabh Bachchan. During this, Diljit spoke about his struggling life and how his father used to work as a ticket checker on buses and his salary would be finished on the first day of the month.
In fact, Diljit further revealed on this reality show that when Big B asked about his childhood, Diljit emotionally said, 'My childhood was okay. I wasn't particularly special in studies, but I was normal. I was fond of singing. When I was 10-11 years old, my family sent me to my maternal uncle's house. They sent me without asking me.
After this, a relative of mine once said, 'At least ask the child,' but they said, 'What's the point of asking? Take him.' I felt bad, and the biggest thing was that there were no phones at that time. I could only meet them after 3-4 months.' Along with this, Diljit also revealed that in his childhood days, he used to watch Amitabh Bachchan's films a lot, which used to air on 'Doordarshan'. We used to enjoy it a lot because it had action. He mentioned that his father worked in a government job and also worked as a ticket checker on a रोडवेज bus, and they lived a very simple life. At that time, there weren't many demands, even though we had fewer things compared to today.
Diljit also revealed that after his first album was released and money started coming in, he felt good because his father's salary would be finished on the first or second or third day. I used to think that I had earned well. Then, whenever anyone came to our office, we never let them leave empty-handed. Be it a wedding, party, or birthday, we used to perform. Then slowly, life started getting back on track, and whatever I am today is all by God's grace.
Big NewsView All
Entertainment
Trending