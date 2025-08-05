5 August 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Punjabi Singer Harbhajan Mann Survives Serious Car Accident

Famous singer Harbhajan Mann's car collided with a divider on a highway near Kurukshetra. Details regarding the singer's condition are awaited.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

Punjabi Singer Harbhajan Mann terrible Accident
Punjabi Singer Haribhajan Mann (Image: Patrika)

Renowned Punjabi singer and actor Harbhajan Mann was involved in a serious car accident. After completing a show in Delhi, he was travelling to Chandigarh with his son when the accident occurred. Around 5 am on Monday, his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway NH-44, causing the vehicle to overturn and the windows to shatter.

Harbhajan Mann's Accident

Harbhajan Mann and his son escaped with minor injuries. His son, bodyguard, and driver were also in the car and are reported to be safe. Reports suggest that a cow suddenly appeared in front of the car as they were driving from Delhi to Chandigarh around 5 am. In an attempt to avoid hitting the cow, the driver swerved, causing the car to hit the divider and overturn. The impact was severe enough to shatter all the car windows.

Accident Caused by Cow on Highway

Following the accident, bystanders quickly helped Mann and his companions out of the car and transported them to Fortis Hospital in Mohali in another vehicle. Both the singer and his son are now safe. Fans expressed concern on social media following news of the accident, with many inquiring about his health. While there has been no official statement from the singer or his team, it is being reported that Harbhajan Mann and his son, Avkaash Mann, escaped with minor injuries.

Harbhajan Mann's Contributions to the Music Industry

Singer Harbhajan Mann has given the industry numerous hit songs and enjoys immense popularity both in India and abroad. He frequently travels for shows internationally. Born in Bathinda, Punjab, Harbhajan Mann entered the film industry in 2002 with the Punjabi film ‘Jee Aaya Nu’ and has also acted in films such as ‘Asaan Nu Mann Vatan Da’, ‘Mitti Vajaan Mardi’, ‘Merra Pind My Home’, and ‘Heer Ranjha’.

Share the news:

Published on:

05 Aug 2025 11:59 am

English News / Entertainment / Punjabi Singer Harbhajan Mann Survives Serious Car Accident
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.