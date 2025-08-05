Punjabi Singer Harbhajan Mann Survives Serious Car Accident

Renowned Punjabi singer and actor Harbhajan Mann was involved in a serious car accident. After completing a show in Delhi, he was travelling to Chandigarh with his son when the accident occurred. Around 5 am on Monday, his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway NH-44, causing the vehicle to overturn and the windows to shatter.
Harbhajan Mann and his son escaped with minor injuries. His son, bodyguard, and driver were also in the car and are reported to be safe. Reports suggest that a cow suddenly appeared in front of the car as they were driving from Delhi to Chandigarh around 5 am. In an attempt to avoid hitting the cow, the driver swerved, causing the car to hit the divider and overturn. The impact was severe enough to shatter all the car windows.
Following the accident, bystanders quickly helped Mann and his companions out of the car and transported them to Fortis Hospital in Mohali in another vehicle. Both the singer and his son are now safe. Fans expressed concern on social media following news of the accident, with many inquiring about his health. While there has been no official statement from the singer or his team, it is being reported that Harbhajan Mann and his son, Avkaash Mann, escaped with minor injuries.
Singer Harbhajan Mann has given the industry numerous hit songs and enjoys immense popularity both in India and abroad. He frequently travels for shows internationally. Born in Bathinda, Punjab, Harbhajan Mann entered the film industry in 2002 with the Punjabi film ‘Jee Aaya Nu’ and has also acted in films such as ‘Asaan Nu Mann Vatan Da’, ‘Mitti Vajaan Mardi’, ‘Merra Pind My Home’, and ‘Heer Ranjha’.