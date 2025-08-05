Punjabi Singer Harbhajan Mann Survives Serious Car Accident

Following the accident, bystanders quickly helped Mann and his companions out of the car and transported them to Fortis Hospital in Mohali in another vehicle. Both the singer and his son are now safe. Fans expressed concern on social media following news of the accident, with many inquiring about his health. While there has been no official statement from the singer or his team, it is being reported that Harbhajan Mann and his son, Avkaash Mann, escaped with minor injuries.