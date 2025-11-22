Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies in Road Accident

A very sad piece of news is coming from the industry. A famous Punjabi singer has died in an accident. The singer lost his life while returning home from a shoot.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Passed Away in road accident at 37

Image: Patrika

Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Passed Away: The entertainment industry has once again been struck by tragedy. Renowned Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu has died in a horrific road accident. He passed away at the young age of 37, sending a wave of grief through the industry. Everyone was shocked by the news, finding it hard to believe that the singer is no longer among us.

Famous Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies in Accident

According to media reports, Harman Sidhu's tragic accident occurred late on Friday night. It is being reported that Harman Sidhu was returning to his village, Khayala Kalan, after completing a shoot around 12 AM. During this time, his car collided violently with a truck. The collision was so severe that the singer died on the spot. Upon receiving information about the accident, local police immediately reached the scene. The singer was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Harman Sidhu Was a Well-Known Name in the Music Industry

The police stated that after completing all legal formalities, the singer's body was handed over to his family. Harman Sidhu was a well-known figure in the Punjabi music industry. He gained overnight fame with his song 'Paper Ya Pyar'. The song went viral on social media, making Harman Sidhu very popular among the youth. Additionally, Harman Sidhu had recorded several hit album songs with the famous Punjabi female singer Miss Pooja, including 'Love Marriage', 'Thakevan Jattan Da', 'Pai Gaya Pyar', and 'Khuliyan Khidkiyan'.

These Were Harman Sidhu's Songs

Harman Sidhu had carved a special niche for himself in the Punjabi music industry with his songs and simplicity. Upon hearing of his demise, numerous celebrities from the industry took to social media to express their condolences and pray for the peace of his soul. His fans are sharing his pictures, expressing deep sorrow over this loss. Harman Sidhu's passing at such a young age is a significant loss for music lovers.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Published on:

22 Nov 2025 04:00 pm

English News / Entertainment / Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies in Road Accident

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Bigg Boss 19: Malti’s Brother Deepak Chahar Reacts Strongly to Kunickaa’s Controversial Comment

'मैं 100 परसेंट श्योर हूं, मालती लेस्बियन है...' कुनिका के इस बयान पर भाई दीपक चाहर ने किया रिएक्ट
TV News

Double Trouble for Shakti Kapoor: Shraddha Hurt on Set, Siddhanth Linked to ₹252 Crore Drug Probe

Shraddha Kapoor-Siddhanth Kapoor
Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: From Earning ₹70,000 to Living a Lavish Lifestyle

कभी 70 हजार की फिस पर बॉलीवुड के शहजादे करते थे काम, आज उनकी लैविश लाइफस्टाइल के बारे में जानकर चौंक जाएंगे
Bollywood

Mahieka Sharma breaks silence on engagement and pregnancy rumours with a viral Instagram post

Hardik Pandya Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Post
Bollywood

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' to be Made into a Film, Star Cast and Release Date Revealed, Fans Elated

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Movie
TV News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.