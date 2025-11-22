Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies in Road Accident

Image: Patrika
Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Passed Away: The entertainment industry has once again been struck by tragedy. Renowned Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu has died in a horrific road accident. He passed away at the young age of 37, sending a wave of grief through the industry. Everyone was shocked by the news, finding it hard to believe that the singer is no longer among us.
According to media reports, Harman Sidhu's tragic accident occurred late on Friday night. It is being reported that Harman Sidhu was returning to his village, Khayala Kalan, after completing a shoot around 12 AM. During this time, his car collided violently with a truck. The collision was so severe that the singer died on the spot. Upon receiving information about the accident, local police immediately reached the scene. The singer was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The police stated that after completing all legal formalities, the singer's body was handed over to his family. Harman Sidhu was a well-known figure in the Punjabi music industry. He gained overnight fame with his song 'Paper Ya Pyar'. The song went viral on social media, making Harman Sidhu very popular among the youth. Additionally, Harman Sidhu had recorded several hit album songs with the famous Punjabi female singer Miss Pooja, including 'Love Marriage', 'Thakevan Jattan Da', 'Pai Gaya Pyar', and 'Khuliyan Khidkiyan'.
Harman Sidhu had carved a special niche for himself in the Punjabi music industry with his songs and simplicity. Upon hearing of his demise, numerous celebrities from the industry took to social media to express their condolences and pray for the peace of his soul. His fans are sharing his pictures, expressing deep sorrow over this loss. Harman Sidhu's passing at such a young age is a significant loss for music lovers.
