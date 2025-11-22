Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies in Road Accident

According to media reports, Harman Sidhu's tragic accident occurred late on Friday night. It is being reported that Harman Sidhu was returning to his village, Khayala Kalan, after completing a shoot around 12 AM. During this time, his car collided violently with a truck. The collision was so severe that the singer died on the spot. Upon receiving information about the accident, local police immediately reached the scene. The singer was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.