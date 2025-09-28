Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda in Critical Condition After Accident and Heart Attack

Rajvir Jawanda (Image: Patrika)
Rajvir Jawanda Critical Condition: Famous Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was seriously injured in an accident on Saturday, after which he suffered a heart attack. The singer was rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and doctors have placed him on a ventilator. The singer's condition is reported to be extremely serious. As soon as this news broke on social media, there was an uproar everywhere. Everyone started praying for their favourite singer.
According to the police, singer Rajvir Jawanda's accident occurred on Saturday in the Baddi area of Solan district in Himachal Pradesh. He was going to Shimla on his motorcycle and suddenly lost control. The statement from Fortis Hospital stated that the singer was brought to the hospital in Mohali, Punjab, at 1:45 PM in a very critical condition. He sustained severe injuries in this accident and also suffered a heart attack while being brought to the hospital. He has serious injuries to his head and spine. As soon as the singer was brought in, he was immediately attended to by the emergency and neurosurgery department team.
The singer has been placed on life support systems at Fortis Hospital. He is also on ventilator support. His condition remains extremely critical. A team of doctors is closely monitoring him. Several politicians, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, have wished the singer a speedy recovery.
Upon hearing the news of the accident, artists from the Punjabi film industry, including actors Gippy Grewal, Jass Bajwa, Kanwar Grewal, and Kulwinder Billa, visited the hospital to check on Rajvir. Born in Ludhiana, singer Rajvir Jawanda is famous for his hit songs such as 'Kaali Jawande Di', 'Jor', 'Sohni', 'Rabb Karke', 'Tu Disda Painda', 'Morni', 'Dhiyan', 'Khush Reh Kar', and 'Jogiia'.
Rajvir Jawanda has a strong fan following on Instagram, with 2.4 million followers, and his YouTube channel has 931K subscribers. He is very active on social media and regularly updates his fans and followers about his personal life.
