Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda in Critical Condition After Accident and Heart Attack

According to the police, singer Rajvir Jawanda's accident occurred on Saturday in the Baddi area of Solan district in Himachal Pradesh. He was going to Shimla on his motorcycle and suddenly lost control. The statement from Fortis Hospital stated that the singer was brought to the hospital in Mohali, Punjab, at 1:45 PM in a very critical condition. He sustained severe injuries in this accident and also suffered a heart attack while being brought to the hospital. He has serious injuries to his head and spine. As soon as the singer was brought in, he was immediately attended to by the emergency and neurosurgery department team.