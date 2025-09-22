Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Raghav Juyal Speaks Out on Viral ‘Kaho Naa Kaho’ Scene from ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Raghav Juyal recently spoke about the viral 'Kaho Na Kaho' scene from 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. He revealed that both he and director Aryan Khan had high hopes for the scene and had worked diligently on it.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

'कहो न कहो' वायरल सीन पर राघव का बयान, दोनों का ही दिमाग थोड़ा खुराफाती...
Image: X

Raghav's Statement on 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood': Aryan Khan's new Bollywood show, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', is creating a buzz on the internet. The show, available on an OTT platform, has become a massive hit. A scene featuring Raghav Juyal and Imran Hashmi in the lead roles is going viral on social media.

In this scene, Raghav's character, Parvez, meets his hero, Imran Hashmi, for the first time and becomes so emotional that he spontaneously starts singing the hit song 'Kaho Na Kaho' from the film 'Murder'. Raghav Juyal has revealed that he actually started crying during this viral scene.

Raghav's Statement on the Viral Scene

In an interview, Raghav Juyal stated that both he and Aryan Khan expected this scene to be well-received. They worked hard on this particular scene, striving for originality. However, he also enjoyed the process immensely. Raghav Juyal mentioned that Imran Hashmi joined them for the final shoot, and that's when the scene was filmed.

Raghav further added that he genuinely cried during the scene. The scene unfolded organically, and he poured his heart into it. The show's release saw the scene receive positive audience response, as expected by him and Aryan. The scene is getting a very good response from the viewers.

On his Bond with Aryan Khan

Raghav also discussed his bond with Aryan Khan. He said that both he and Aryan have mischievous minds, and when their minds connect, something special happens on screen. Therefore, they share a great friendship. Raghav explained that when they were together on set, everyone knew something exciting was about to happen. "My combination with Aryan is very dangerous."

Raghav Juyal's heartfelt portrayal of the scene has generated significant discussion on social media. The show, available on Netflix, offers a glimpse into the world of Bollywood.

English News / Entertainment / Raghav Juyal Speaks Out on Viral 'Kaho Naa Kaho' Scene from 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'
