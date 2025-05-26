Rahul Dev Grieves After Brother Mukul Dev's Funeral

Rahul Dev’s Instagram Post: Bollywood’s two handsome brothers, Rahul Dev and Mukul Dev, need no introduction. The brothers’ bond has tragically been broken; Mukul Dev passed away on Friday at the age of 54. His elder brother, Rahul Dev, has shared a photo of Mukul following his funeral and penned an emotional post, expressing gratitude to those who stood by him during this difficult time.
Rahul Dev Shares Photo of Brother Mukul Dev
Mukul Dev, who won the hearts of audiences with his powerful performances in films like ‘Son of Sardar’, ‘R… Rajkumar’, and ‘Jai Ho’, is deeply mourned. Rahul Dev shared a black and white photo of Mukul, writing, “The immense love and well wishes for Mukul meant a lot. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”
Mukul Dev Passed Away on 23rd May
Rahul Dev also expressed his gratitude to fans and celebrities for their support during this difficult time. Since the post, there has been an outpouring of condolences on social media. Celebrities continue to pay tribute to Mukul Dev. Farah Khan wrote, “Rahul, may you and your entire family have the strength to bear this grief.” Esha Deol also shared a heart emoji in the comments.
Fans Comment on Mukul Dev’s Passing on Social Media
Users are continuously commenting on social media. Some are calling Mukul Dev their favourite, while others are praising his acting. Everyone is shocked by his sudden demise. People say that Mukul Dev’s contribution to the industry is irreplaceable. One user wrote, ‘Actors like Mukul are rare. His passing leaves a deep void.’ Another said, ‘Your smile and voice will always live on in our hearts.’