Rahul Dev Grieves After Brother Mukul Dev's Funeral

Rahul Dev Shares Photo of Brother Mukul Dev Mukul Dev, who won the hearts of audiences with his powerful performances in films like ‘Son of Sardar’, ‘R… Rajkumar’, and ‘Jai Ho’, is deeply mourned. Rahul Dev shared a black and white photo of Mukul, writing, “The immense love and well wishes for Mukul meant a lot. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Mukul Dev Passed Away on 23rd May Rahul Dev also expressed his gratitude to fans and celebrities for their support during this difficult time. Since the post, there has been an outpouring of condolences on social media. Celebrities continue to pay tribute to Mukul Dev. Farah Khan wrote, “Rahul, may you and your entire family have the strength to bear this grief.” Esha Deol also shared a heart emoji in the comments.