Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Shatters Previous Record

Ajay Devgn’s film Raid 2 is performing well in India. It also saw good collections on Saturday.

May 11, 2025 / 01:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ hit theatres on 1 May 2025. The film is directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by T-Series.

The film clashed with ‘The Bhootni’ at the box office, but Sanjay Dutt’s ‘The Bhootni’ failed to compete. Reports of its tenth-day earnings are now available.

The film witnessed a 50% jump in earnings on Saturday, its tenth day. It earned a total of ₹8.25 crore on its tenth day. Its total collection is now approximately ₹109 crore. This film has surpassed the lifetime collection of the 2018 film ‘Raid’, which stood at ₹98 crore.
Raid 2 Story

In ‘Raid 2’, Ajay Devgn once again plays the role of Income Tax Officer Amay Patnaik. This time, the raid is on Dada Manohar Bhai’s house. Vaani Kapoor plays the role of Ajay’s wife, Malini Patnaik.

Box Office Dominance

Many recently released Bollywood films are struggling at the box office, but Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is showing a different trend. According to trade tracker Saknilk, the film’s worldwide earnings have reached ₹137.8 crore. Raid 2 has performed better than recently released movies like Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari 2’. However, this Ajay Devgn film has not surpassed the actor’s previous film, ‘Shaitan’.

