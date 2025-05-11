Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Film Shatters Previous Record

Raid 2 Box Office Collection The film witnessed a 50% jump in earnings on Saturday, its tenth day. It earned a total of ₹8.25 crore on its tenth day. Its total collection is now approximately ₹109 crore. This film has surpassed the lifetime collection of the 2018 film ‘Raid’, which stood at ₹98 crore.

Ajay Devgn in Raid 2 Raid 2 Story In 'Raid 2', Ajay Devgn once again plays the role of Income Tax Officer Amay Patnaik. This time, the raid is on Dada Manohar Bhai's house. Vaani Kapoor plays the role of Ajay's wife, Malini Patnaik.