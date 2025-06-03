‘Raja Saab’ Release Date Announced

The Raja Saab Release Date: Exciting news for fans of South superstar Prabhas! The wait is finally over, as the release date of his upcoming film, Raja Saab, has been revealed. Let’s find out when this movie will hit the theatres…
The Raja Saab Release Date Out
Raja Saab is a romantic horror-comedy film featuring Prabhas in a double role. The makers of “The Raja Saab” have officially confirmed the release date. Prabhas shared the film’s poster on his Instagram account, announcing that Raja Saab will be released worldwide in theatres on December 5th, 2025.
The Raja Saab Release On December 5, 2025
The release date of Raja Saab was previously postponed due to delays in post-production. It was speculated that the movie would release later this year, and that has proven true. The film will hit theatres in December. Social media is abuzz with rumours suggesting that the film’s teaser will be released on June 16th, 2025, at 10:52 AM, but this has not been officially confirmed.
Fans Also Await Prabhas’s Film, Kannappa
It’s worth noting that Prabhas will be seen in a double role in Raja Saab (राजा साहब). The film also stars Nidhi Agarwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles, with Sanjay Dutt playing the antagonist. Meanwhile, another upcoming Prabhas film, Kannappa, is generating significant buzz on social media. Prabhas will portray the character of Rudra, and his first look has already been revealed. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal. The movie is a mythological drama directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.