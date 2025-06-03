‘Raja Saab’ Release Date Announced

The Raja Saab Release Date Out Raja Saab is a romantic horror-comedy film featuring Prabhas in a double role. The makers of “The Raja Saab” have officially confirmed the release date. Prabhas shared the film’s poster on his Instagram account, announcing that Raja Saab will be released worldwide in theatres on December 5th, 2025.

The Raja Saab Release On December 5, 2025 The release date of Raja Saab was previously postponed due to delays in post-production. It was speculated that the movie would release later this year, and that has proven true. The film will hit theatres in December. Social media is abuzz with rumours suggesting that the film’s teaser will be released on June 16th, 2025, at 10:52 AM, but this has not been officially confirmed.