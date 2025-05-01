Rajinikanth Condemns Pahalgam Attack as Barbaric, Comments on PM Modi

Expressing Confidence in PM Modi Today, as the world seeks new ways of storytelling, India holds a timeless treasure trove of stories spanning thousands of years which is timeless, thought-provoking, and truly global in their appeal. This treasure goes beyond culture, encompassing science, sports, courage,… pic.twitter.com/PNwExGL4BT— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 1, 2025 While praising Prime Minister Modi, Rajinikanth said, “The Prime Minister is a warrior. He can face any challenge. He has proven this in the last decade. I am confident that the Prime Minister will bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir and bring glory to the country.” While praising Prime Minister Modi, Rajinikanth said, “The Prime Minister is a warrior. He can face any challenge. He has proven this in the last decade. I am confident that the Prime Minister will bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir and bring glory to the country.”

Jackie Shroff Pays Tribute At the same event, Jackie Shroff paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He said, “I pay my tribute to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Everyone is saddened by this.”