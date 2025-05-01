Rajinikanth Condemns Pahalgam Attack as Barbaric, Comments on PM Modi

Expressing Confidence in PM Modi While praising Prime Minister Modi, Rajinikanth said, “The Prime Minister is a warrior. He can face any challenge. He has proven this in the last decade. I am confident that the Prime Minister will bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir and bring glory to the country.”
Jackie Shroff Pays Tribute At the same event, Jackie Shroff paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He said, “I pay my tribute to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Everyone is saddened by this.”
Jackie Shroff’s comments on the ban on Pakistani artists When Jackie was asked about the ban on the Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists, he said, “We do not want to interfere in government policy, nor do we want to create any controversy. Considering the current situation, we should distance ourselves from all these matters, and until the Prime Minister says something, what will we children say?”