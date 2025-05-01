scriptRajinikanth Condemns Pahalgam Attack as Barbaric, Comments on PM Modi | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajinikanth Condemns Pahalgam Attack as Barbaric, Comments on PM Modi

Rajinikanth Condemns Pahalgam Attack: Rajinikanth spoke out against the Pahalgam attack from the stage of Waves 2025. He described the attack as barbaric and also made comments about PM Modi, which have now gone viral on social media.

May 01, 2025 / 05:54 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajinikanth On Pahalgam Attack: Superstar Rajinikanth recently responded to the Pahalgam terrorist attack at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment (WAVES) Summit 2025.

Rajinikanth praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts following the incident and stated his complete faith in his Prime Minister. Rajinikanth said, “I believed this event would definitely happen because I have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.”

Expressing Confidence in PM Modi

While praising Prime Minister Modi, Rajinikanth said, “The Prime Minister is a warrior. He can face any challenge. He has proven this in the last decade. I am confident that the Prime Minister will bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir and bring glory to the country.”

Jackie Shroff Pays Tribute

At the same event, Jackie Shroff paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He said, “I pay my tribute to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Everyone is saddened by this.”

Jackie Shroff’s comments on the ban on Pakistani artists

When Jackie was asked about the ban on the Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists, he said, “We do not want to interfere in government policy, nor do we want to create any controversy. Considering the current situation, we should distance ourselves from all these matters, and until the Prime Minister says something, what will we children say?”

