Rakesh Roshan Still Considers Sussanne Khan Family 11 Years After Divorce from Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s Marriage Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were childhood friends and married in 2000. They have two lovely sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. After 13 years, they separated. Currently, Hrithik Roshan is dating Saba Azad, while Sussanne Khan is in a relationship with Arslan Goni. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were childhood friends and married in 2000. They have two lovely sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. After 13 years, they separated. Currently, Hrithik Roshan is dating Saba Azad, while Sussanne Khan is in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s Divorce Eleven years after the divorce, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, has revealed whose fault it was. He spoke about it in an interview with a YouTuber. Rakesh said, “Whatever happened, happened between the couple. For me, Sussanne is Sussanne. They were the ones who fell in love, they were the ones who had misunderstandings, and they had to resolve it. For us, she came into our home, and she is still a member of the family.”

Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan Rakesh Roshan also spoke about his relationship with Hrithik and his daughter, Sunaina. He revealed that earlier, Hrithik and Sunaina didn’t openly communicate with him, but now they are good friends. Rakesh said that he is a very disciplined person, and perhaps that’s why his children never openly talked to him. But that’s not the case anymore. Rakesh Roshan also spoke about his relationship with Hrithik and his daughter, Sunaina. He revealed that earlier, Hrithik and Sunaina didn’t openly communicate with him, but now they are good friends. Rakesh said that he is a very disciplined person, and perhaps that’s why his children never openly talked to him. But that’s not the case anymore.