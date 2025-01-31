Rakesh Roshan Still Considers Sussanne Khan Family 11 Years After Divorce from Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were once considered Bollywood’s most adorable couple. Their divorce in 2014 shocked everyone. Rakesh Roshan has now revealed the reasons behind their separation and who he believes was at fault.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan Divorce: Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were once considered Bollywood’s most adorable couple. They were relationship goals for fans, but their divorce in 2014 shocked everyone. Eleven years later, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, has revealed why they divorced and whose fault it was.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s Marriage
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were childhood friends and married in 2000. They have two lovely sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. After 13 years, they separated. Currently, Hrithik Roshan is dating Saba Azad, while Sussanne Khan is in a relationship with Arslan Goni.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s Divorce
Eleven years after the divorce, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, has revealed whose fault it was. He spoke about it in an interview with a YouTuber. Rakesh said, “Whatever happened, happened between the couple. For me, Sussanne is Sussanne. They were the ones who fell in love, they were the ones who had misunderstandings, and they had to resolve it. For us, she came into our home, and she is still a member of the family.”
Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan
Rakesh Roshan also spoke about his relationship with Hrithik and his daughter, Sunaina. He revealed that earlier, Hrithik and Sunaina didn’t openly communicate with him, but now they are good friends. Rakesh said that he is a very disciplined person, and perhaps that’s why his children never openly talked to him. But that’s not the case anymore.
Krrish 4 Update
On the work front, a documentary on the Rakesh Roshan family was recently released. It’s called ‘The Roshans’. Besides this, Rakesh is also working on Krrish 4. Giving an update, he said that they will start shooting as soon as they get the right budget.
