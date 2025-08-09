Raksha Bandhan Special: Bollywood's Most Iconic Films and Songs Celebrating the Brother-Sister Bond

Rakshabandhan is a festival celebrating the love and trust between siblings. On this day, a sister ties a rakhi on her brother's wrist, praying for his long life, and the brother promises to protect her always.
Bollywood has also depicted this relationship in numerous films. Some films beautifully celebrate Rakshabandhan and have given us memorable songs that remain popular even today.
‘Chhoti Bahen’- This 1959 film, directed by L.V. Prasad, starred Balraj Sahni and Nanda as siblings. The song 'Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan' from this film is still famous.
‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’- Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman played siblings in this film. Its song, 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka', is still played on Rakshabandhan and has become symbolic of the festival.
‘Resham Ki Dori’- Released in 1974, this film's song, 'Bahna Ne Bhai Ki Kलाई Se Pyar Bandha Hai', remains popular. Dharmendra and Kumud played the roles of brother and sister. The film was directed by Atma Ram.
‘Tiranga’- This film starring Rajkumar and Nana Patekar features a song with the lyrics "ise samjho na resham ka tar bhaiya". This song was also a big hit. It shows a sister (Varsha Usgaonkar) emotionally tying rakhis on her three brothers.
‘Sanam Bewafa’- This Salman Khan movie portrays Rakshabandhan as transcending religion. A Muslim girl ties rakhis to five Rajput brothers, demonstrating that Rakshabandhan is celebrated across India, irrespective of religious differences.
‘Saput’- In this film, a sister waits for her brothers on Rakshabandhan. Both her brothers are on the run and under immense pressure, but they come to receive rakhis from their sister. Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty play Raj and Prem, and the film features several action scenes and fight sequences.
‘Dharamputra’ - The 1975 film features a very emotional Rakshabandhan scene between Feroz Khan and Farida Jalal.
‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’- This 1999 Sooraj Barjatya film has a very touching Rakshabandhan scene. Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, and Saif Ali Khan play brothers, and Neelam plays their sister.