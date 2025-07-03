Actress Mandakini’s Father Passes Away; She Announces on Social Media

Mandakini’s Social Media Post View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmeen Joseph Thakur | Mandakini (@mandakiniofficial) Sharing an emotional picture of her father on Instagram, the actress wrote, “My heart is broken today… I lost my father this morning. It’s very difficult to express the pain of this goodbye. Thank you Papa, for your boundless love, wisdom and blessings. You will always live in my heart.” Her fans and followers also expressed their condolences and offered support during this difficult time. Sharing an emotional picture of her father on Instagram, the actress wrote, “My heart is broken today… I lost my father this morning. It’s very difficult to express the pain of this goodbye. Thank you Papa, for your boundless love, wisdom and blessings. You will always live in my heart.” Her fans and followers also expressed their condolences and offered support during this difficult time.

Although Mandakini gained recognition from the film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, she acted in a few more films before distancing herself from the media. In 2023, Mandakini appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with actress Sangita Bijlani, where she responded to old rumours claiming her father had shot her. She clarified that this was merely a false rumour, misrepresented.