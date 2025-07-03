Actress Mandakini’s Father Passes Away; She Announces on Social Media

‘राम तेरी गंगा मैली’ की मंदाकिनी के पिता का निधन, सोशल मीडिया पर किया पोस्ट
Mandakini: Bollywood actress Mandakini mourned the passing of her father. Her father passed away late on the night of 2nd July. Mandakini, famous for her unforgettable role in the 1985 classic film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, announced this sad news on social media, expressing her grief through a deeply emotional post.
Mandakini’s Social Media Post
Sharing an emotional picture of her father on Instagram, the actress wrote, “My heart is broken today… I lost my father this morning. It’s very difficult to express the pain of this goodbye. Thank you Papa, for your boundless love, wisdom and blessings. You will always live in my heart.” Her fans and followers also expressed their condolences and offered support during this difficult time.
Although Mandakini gained recognition from the film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, she acted in a few more films before distancing herself from the media. In 2023, Mandakini appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with actress Sangita Bijlani, where she responded to old rumours claiming her father had shot her. She clarified that this was merely a false rumour, misrepresented.
Actress Kept Her Personal Life Away From the Media
Mandakini has always been known for keeping her personal life away from the media spotlight. She is married to Dr. Kaguyer T Rinpoche Thakur, a former Buddhist monk, and has a son and a daughter. After ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, Mandakini acted in films such as Dance Dance, Kahan Hai Kanoon and Pyar Karke Dekho. Her last Bollywood film was Jordaar in 1996, directed by Ajay Kashyap. ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ is a landmark 1985 Bollywood film directed by Raj Kapoor. The film is known for its daring storyline and the depiction of the beauty of rural India.