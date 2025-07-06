6 July 2025,

Sunday

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' Teaser Sends Chills Down Spines

Ranveer Singh celebrates his birthday today, and to mark the occasion, he has released the teaser for his upcoming film, 'Dhurandhar'.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 06, 2025

Dhurandhar Teaser Out

Dhurandhar Teaser Release: Bollywood's action star Ranveer Singh turned 40 on Sunday. He gave his fans a special birthday gift by releasing the teaser for his new film, ‘Dhurandhar’.

The film's release date was also revealed. Let's find out when the film will be released in cinemas. Fans are quite excited after watching the teaser, and the film is being widely discussed on social media.

Many years ago someone told me…

The teaser begins with Ranveer's entry, and a dialogue in his voice is heard in the background, “Many years ago someone told me… we live in the neighbourhood, try hard, spoil whatever you can… it's time to spoil.”

This is followed by powerful action scenes that will give you goosebumps. The teaser also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. Ranveer delivers a powerful dialogue in the teaser: 'I am wounded, therefore I am deadly.'

Know when the film will be released

Ranveer shared the teaser on his Instagram and wrote in the caption, “A storm will rise, bringing forth unheard and unknown stories. ‘Dhurandhar’ is releasing on December 5, 2025.”

The teaser clearly shows that ‘Dhurandhar’ is a big-budget film with powerful action and spectacular visuals. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar, director of the hit film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, and this is Ranveer Singh's first collaboration with him.

Interestingly, ‘Dhurandhar’ will clash at the box office with Prabhas's film ‘The Raja Saab’, which is also releasing on the same day, December 5th. Both films will feature Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Related Topics

Ranveer Singh

Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Upcoming movie

Published on:

06 Jul 2025 04:05 pm

English News / Entertainment / Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' Teaser Sends Chills Down Spines
