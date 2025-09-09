Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Rapper Vedan Arrested: Accused of Rape, Presented to Police

Famous rapper Vedant, embroiled in a rape case, appeared before the police for questioning. He is accused of having sexual relations with a female doctor under the false pretense of marriage.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

Rapper Vedan Rape Case Update:
Rapper Vedan (Image: Patrika)

Rapper Vedan Rape Case Update: A major development has emerged from the South Indian film industry. Renowned Malayalam rapper Hiran Das Murli (Vedan) appeared before the local police on Tuesday for questioning.

In the rape case filed by a female doctor, the Kerala High Court granted him (Rapper Vedan) conditional anticipatory bail last month (August 27th), stipulating that he must appear before the police investigating team for questioning.

What did Vedan say before his appearance?

Just before reaching the police station, Vedan (Rapper Vedan) told the media, “Look, I cannot speak to the media as it is a court order. Let me come back, then we will see.”

The Female Doctor's Claim

The case was filed by a doctor who alleged that Vedan befriended her through Instagram in 2021, and their relationship deepened over time.

She claimed he promised to marry her and, under this assurance, they engaged in physical relations multiple times between 2021 and 2023 in Kozhikode, Kochi, and other locations.

The complaint also stated that they lived together for some time, and he provided her with financial assistance, including funds for her first album and travel expenses.

Allegations of Deceiving Other Young Women

Appearing through her lawyer, the complainant opposed the bail plea, arguing that Vedan had similarly deceived other young women. However, the court stated that each case should be viewed independently. This case is separate.

Vedan's lawyer argued that the relationship was consensual, initiated by the complainant contacting him as a fan, and that the complaint stemmed from personal differences.

Police Issued a Lookout Notice for Vedan

The police had earlier issued a lookout notice for Vedan (Rapper Vedan), fearing he might attempt to leave the country, as he had been absconding since the case surfaced.

Incidentally, after this case was registered, other women also levelled similar allegations, but the court clarified while granting bail that the charges of other offences against him were not being considered in that particular petition.

