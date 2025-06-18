scriptRashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Spotted Together, Fueling Dating Rumours | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Spotted Together, Fueling Dating Rumours

A video of the actors in a car has gone viral, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Jun 18, 2025 / 10:34 am

Patrika Desk

Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Devarakonda Video

रश्मिका मंदाना और विजय देवरकोंडा का वीडियो वायरल

The names of South Indian superstars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda have been linked for quite some time. Several videos and photos of the pair together have gone viral. Whether it’s a birthday celebration or a holiday, they always seem to be together, hinting at a relationship. For some time now, there have been reports that the two are in love and will soon marry, but neither has ever openly confirmed their relationship. Now, another video of the couple together is going viral, showing them in a car.

Video of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda

The viral video of Rashmika and Vijay appears to be from an airport. It shows Rashmika getting into a car after exiting the airport. Vijay Devarakonda is sitting in the front seat of the car, trying to hide his face from the camera. Rashmika is also wearing a mask and covering her face with her hand. The video is from the night of June 17th. Following the video’s release, their fans are expressing their happiness and speculating about their marriage.
Instagram embed placeholder. The original Instagram embed is too complex to reproduce here.

Fans Discuss Their Marriage on Social Media

On social media, it’s being suggested that Vijay takes great care of Rashmika, picking her up from the airport like a caring boyfriend would. Many fans are saying that the couple should officially announce their relationship.
Vijay Devarakonda Rashmika Mandanna Video

Rashmika is Devarakonda’s Favourite Star

Rashmika Mandanna’s new film, ‘Kuber’, is soon to be released. The film stars Rashmika alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna in lead roles. Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika’s rumoured boyfriend, has extended his best wishes. In a post, he congratulated the entire team and called Rashmika his personal favourite star. He also expressed his eagerness to watch the film in theatres. Following this statement, the two have been seen together again.

News / Entertainment / Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Spotted Together, Fueling Dating Rumours

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Five Burn to Death in CNG Car Fire After Bridge Collision

National News

Five Burn to Death in CNG Car Fire After Bridge Collision

in 5 hours

Monsoon Gains Speed: Heavy Rain in 6 States, IMD Issues Red Alert

National News

Monsoon Gains Speed: Heavy Rain in 6 States, IMD Issues Red Alert

in 3 hours

Three Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack

Bijapur

Three Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack

in 2 hours

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

Jodhpur

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

in 2 hours

Latest Entertainment

Justin Bieber's Heartbreaking Post: 'I'm Completely Broken'

Entertainment

Justin Bieber's Heartbreaking Post: 'I'm Completely Broken'

14 hours ago

Sunita Ahuja Removes Husband’s Surname Amidst Divorce Speculation

Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja Removes Husband’s Surname Amidst Divorce Speculation

16 hours ago

Aamir Khan Says CBFC Barred ‘Pakistan’ in Films Before 1998

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Says CBFC Barred ‘Pakistan’ in Films Before 1998

17 hours ago

DDLJ 2: Kajol Speaks on Sequel to Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

Entertainment

DDLJ 2: Kajol Speaks on Sequel to Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.