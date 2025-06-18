Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Spotted Together, Fueling Dating Rumours

The names of South Indian superstars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda have been linked for quite some time. Several videos and photos of the pair together have gone viral. Whether it’s a birthday celebration or a holiday, they always seem to be together, hinting at a relationship. For some time now, there have been reports that the two are in love and will soon marry, but neither has ever openly confirmed their relationship. Now, another video of the couple together is going viral, showing them in a car.
Video of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda
The viral video of Rashmika and Vijay appears to be from an airport. It shows Rashmika getting into a car after exiting the airport. Vijay Devarakonda is sitting in the front seat of the car, trying to hide his face from the camera. Rashmika is also wearing a mask and covering her face with her hand. The video is from the night of June 17th. Following the video’s release, their fans are expressing their happiness and speculating about their marriage.
Fans Discuss Their Marriage on Social Media
On social media, it’s being suggested that Vijay takes great care of Rashmika, picking her up from the airport like a caring boyfriend would. Many fans are saying that the couple should officially announce their relationship.
Rashmika is Devarakonda’s Favourite Star
Rashmika Mandanna’s new film, ‘Kuber’, is soon to be released. The film stars Rashmika alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna in lead roles. Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika’s rumoured boyfriend, has extended his best wishes. In a post, he congratulated the entire team and called Rashmika his personal favourite star. He also expressed his eagerness to watch the film in theatres. Following this statement, the two have been seen together again.