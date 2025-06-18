Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Spotted Together, Fueling Dating Rumours

Video of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda The viral video of Rashmika and Vijay appears to be from an airport. It shows Rashmika getting into a car after exiting the airport. Vijay Devarakonda is sitting in the front seat of the car, trying to hide his face from the camera. Rashmika is also wearing a mask and covering her face with her hand. The video is from the night of June 17th. Following the video’s release, their fans are expressing their happiness and speculating about their marriage.

Instagram embed placeholder. The original Instagram embed is too complex to reproduce here. Fans Discuss Their Marriage on Social Media On social media, it's being suggested that Vijay takes great care of Rashmika, picking her up from the airport like a caring boyfriend would. Many fans are saying that the couple should officially announce their relationship.